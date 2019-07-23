Report: Masse to coach RHAM for 2019

Mike Masse, who coached at Manchester from 1989-2003, has been hired as interim coach for the RHAM football team, according to the Journal-Inquirer of Manchester.

Masse, 71, will coach for just one season, while RHAM searches for a replacement for Rob Rubin. Masse served as an assistant under Rubin.

Rubin left in June to take a position as running back’s coach at American International College, a Division II program competing in the Northeast-10 with the likes of New Haven and Southern Connecticut.

RHAM was 8-2 last season.

Masse led Manchester to a 10-0 regular season and a Class LL state title appearance against Naugatuck in 1993.