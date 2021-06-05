Behind Rembish, Panarella, Southington shuts out Glastonbury to reach Class LL semifinals

SOUTHINGTON – Two weeks ago, Southington softball second baseman Alison Rembish fractured her hand during practice when a ball bounced awkwardly and hit her hand.

She missed the Central Connecticut Conference tournament and wasn’t sure if she would be able to play in the CIAC Class LL softball tournament.

“I wanted to play in the state tournament, but I wasn’t sure if I could at the time,” Rembish said. “I didn’t do anything for about a week and it started feeling better and better and I was able to come back.”

Rembish returned in the second round of the Class LL softball tournament –- Southington beat New Milford –- and on Friday Rembish’s hand certainly felt better in the Class LL quarterfinals against CCC rival Glastonbury.

Rembish belted a two-run triple in the fourth inning and Julia Panarella struck out eight and allowed four hits to lead No. 1 Southington to a 5-0 win over No. 9 Glastonbury at Southington High.

Alison Rembish describes hitting 2-run triple to change complexion of game in Southington's 5-0 win over Glastonbury in LL softball. #ctsb pic.twitter.com/Ny4nxwKHJf — Dan Nowak (@NHRDanNowak) June 4, 2021

“I had an 0-2 count, their pitcher struck me out in my previous at bat and I wasn’t going to let that happen again,” Rembish said. “When I swung, I knew the ball was well hit. It felt really good coming off the bat.

“I was determined to keep going and get to third and it was great to see the two runs score ahead of me. My hand feels pretty good today and I was able to get some good swings.”

The Blue Knights improve to 24-1 and extend their winning streak to 22 games. They advance to the semifinals and will face another CCC rival, the winner of Saturday’s Enfield-Hall quarterfinal game.

“Alison has been having good at bats all season long,” Southington coach Davina Hernandez said. “She doesn’t give up when she is at the plate and makes adjustments during every at bat. After dealing with the hand injury and coming back a game ago, this was a good day for her. It was a close game the first three innings. But that two-run triple was big, it was the turning point in the game and got us going.

“Whether we play Hall or Enfield in the semifinals, it doesn’t matter. They are both good teams with good hitters, good pitchers and good coaches.”

And the Blue Knights beat both Enfield and Hall twice in the regular season.

Lauren Verrilli scores off single from JazminLasane Lasagne to give Southington 1-0 lead over Glastonbury bottom 3rd Class LL softball #ctsb pic.twitter.com/m9OXy2di9n — Dan Nowak (@NHRDanNowak) June 4, 2021

Southington took a 1-0 lead in the third inning off an RBI single by Jazmin Lasane. After Rembish hit her two-run triple, with one out Ashlynn Desaulniers grounded out to first allowing Rembish to score and make it 4-0. Kaitlynn Griffin gave Southington a 5-0 lead when she stole third and the catcher threw the ball wide of the third baseman allowing Griffin to score.

Glastonbury had runners on second and third twice in the game but couldn’t bring them home.

“That two-run triple started things for them, it changed the complexion of the game,” Glastonbury coach Karen Costes said. “We had our chances with runners on second and third. But this is a game where you have to capitalize on those chances and we didn’t do that today. Overall, we had a pretty good season.”

Glastonbury’s Brooke Tracy had six strikeouts and allowed five hits.

SOUTHINGTON 5, GLASTONBURY 0

Glastonbury 000 000 0 – 0 4 1

Southington 001 310 x – 5 5 0

Brooke Tracy and Sadie Scurto; Julia Panarella and Kaitlynn Griffin. WP – Panarella; LP-Tracy. Records: Southington 24-1; Glastonbury 16-6.