Uncasville, Connecticut- Sunday, March 17, 2019: Cromwell H.S. vs. Sheehan H.S. of Wallingford during the fourth quarter of the CIAC 2019 State Girls Basketball Tournament Class M championship final Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville. Cromwell H.S. defeated Sheehan H.S. 60-51. less Uncasville, Connecticut- Sunday, March 17, 2019: Cromwell H.S. vs. Sheehan H.S. of Wallingford during the fourth quarter of the CIAC 2019 State Girls Basketball Tournament Class M championship final Sunday ... more Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Remaining CIAC state tournament games canceled 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

CHESHIRE — Executive Director Glenn Lungarini announced Tuesday morning the CIAC has “made the difficult decision” to cancel remaining state tournament games due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus.

Lungarini said the decision was made after consulting with many school districts and officials.

Championships for 10 divisions, five in both boys and girls basketball were scheduled to be held at Mohegan Sun Arena March 21-22. Hockey championships were to be held for three divisions at Yale’s Ingalls Rink. Swimming championships for four divisions were to be held at Wesleyan

The CIAC has held a state tournament championship in boys basketball every year since 1923. Ice hockey has had a tournament championship every year since 1964. There was a hiatus from 1952-63.Ice hockey tournaments were held in 1948, 49, 50 and 52. Girls basketball has held tournament finals since 1974 and boys swimming since 1973.