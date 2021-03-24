Reilly, Pomperaug beat Kolbe, advance to first SWC championship game since 2011

SOUTHBURY — The Pomperaug girls basketball team has had its fair share of success in recent years but the one thing it has not done is play for a SWC championship.

Pomperaug last won a conference tournament in 2010 and has not been to the final game since 2011.

The Panthers are now going back.

Capitalizing on Kolbe Cathedral turnovers, the second-seeded Panthers pounded the ball inside all night en route to a 35-29 win.

Pomperaug will now face defending champion and top-seeded Notre Dame-Fairfield, the No. 2 ranked team in the GameTimeCT Top 10, in the championship game Friday at Notre Dame.

That game will be a rematch of opening night when Notre Dame beat Pomperaug 65-46, handing the Panthers their only loss of the season. Pomperaug has won 11-straight since that loss.

“We focused on getting the ball inside all day yesterday,” Pomperaug coach Joe Fortier said. “Then we came out in the first quarter flat, standing still. It was about getting the cutters through the middle to make them work and collapse on us. Once we got ourselves moving in the paint, we were much more effective and it was easier to kick it out. Then we got a couple jumpers to fall with their defense collapsing in.”

Pomperaug center Megan Reilly scored 11 of her team-high 13 points in the first half, all shots within three feet of the hoop.

Once Reilly got going and the Kolbe defense packed in on her in the second half, Pomperaug’s outside shooters were able to take advantage with a few clutch 3s by Claudia Schneider and Marina Lambiase in the third quarter.

Schneider finished with 12 points.

Pomperaug led by eight at halftime and 27-17 after three quarters.

Kolbe had opportunities to rally but were bit by the turnover bug all night.

“We turned the ball over almost every time we touched it,” Kolbe coach Devon Parker said. “We got kids, seniors, coming down the court on breakaway after breakaway and we couldn’t get one layup. That’s what it was. (Pomperaug) played a great 2-3 zone but we had too many turnovers. Then we get it to six and they hit a 3. Then we get it to six again and they hit another 3. But we turned the ball over way too many times. It’s frustrating because we beat ourselves tonight. I hate losing, but I really hate beating ourselves.”

Ciara Brown led Kolbe with a game-high 16 points.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Megan Reilly, Pomperaug: The junior not only led the team in scoring but also pulled down rebounds and made several key blocks.

QUOTABLE

“We have had a lot of success since have been her but we haven’t been to the finals since 2011,” Fortier said. “It is what we have talked about since the first game of the season since we lost to Notre Dame. We wanted to get back there and we want to get another shot at them.”





POMPERAUG 35, KOLBE CATHEDRAL 29

KOLBE CATHEDRAL

Mateja Moyer 1 0-0 2; Robin Selitte 1 0-2 2; Ciara Brown 5 4-4 16; Rachael Cherrington 0 0-0 0; Mishell Pringle 2 2-2 7; Samiyah Freelove-Rumph 1 0-0 2; Jada Daley 0 0-0 0; Janiah Perez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 6-8 29

POMPERAUG

Megan Reilly 6 1-4 13; Jess Evans 1 2-5 4; Maddox Legg 1 0-0 2; Claudia Schneider 5 2-2 12; Marina Lambiase 1 1-2 4; Sophia Zahran 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-13 35

3-Point field goals: KC—Pringle, Brown 2. P—Schneider, Lambiase