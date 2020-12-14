Reeder taking break as Cheshire boys swim coach

Cheshire athletic director Steve Trifone has announced that for the second time Cheshire boys swim coach Kevin Reeder has stepped down. Trifone said Reeder is stepping down due to a recent job change.

While Reeder hopes to return next season once he settles into his new job, with the winter season scheduled to start Jan. 19, Cheshire girls swim coach Dave Modzelewski has been named interim boys swim coach.

“Dave is our girls’ swim coach and is familiar with many members of the boys’ swim team, which will help with a smooth transition,” Trifone said. “We anticipate another virtual swim season and Dave did an excellent job running the girl’s virtual swim meets. He is familiar with many of the state swim coaches and has worked well with them.”

It’s the second time Reeder has stepped down as the Cheshire boys swim coach. He stepped down prior to the 2018 season due to a job change after four years as coach. Megan McGorry took over for the 2018-19 season, but stepped down prior to last season due to her own change in jobs. Reeder returned last season and went 10-3 in the dual meet season. In his five years overall as the boys coach the team has been the runner-up in the SCC championships four times, including last season when Xavier won.

“This was certainly a surprise, but I’m humbled that my name came up to join the team,” Modzelewski said. “We think it will make for a smooth transition. I already know many of the boys, and they know me as well. They know the success I’ve had as the girls coach, and a few have already reached out to me expressing gratitude for taking over as well as excitement for the season to begin.

“Having only a few weeks to prepare should be okay for me. I have experienced a similar situation with the girls team this season, which is a shorter actual season in general. So I think while it will be tough for the athletes, the planning and preparation should go smoothly. I already have a few boys on board ready to help out where needed as well.”

Modzelewski understands this is strictly on an interim basis.

“As I have told Kevin in the past, and Megan McGorry two years ago, I’m always available for help, suggestions, etc.,” said Modzelewski, whose full time job is age group head coach for the Cheshire YMCA/Sea Dog Swim Club. “If this somehow turned into an assistant coach position down the road, I may entertain that. But Kim Christensen has that post locked down already, and I know the boys love having her.

“I’m just happy to be able to help out and step up where needed.”