Reddington, Lyman Hall stifle No. 6 Sheehan’s high-powered offense

NORTHFORD – Saturday’s game between Lyman Hall and No. 6 Sheehan lived up to what has become a rivalry with expectations for highly competitive matchups.
The teams trade goals all night and when all was said and done it was the Tommy Ralston’s third period goal that was the different in a 3-2 Trojans win.
“Everyone thought we were going to lose this game and we used it as fuel,” Lyman Hall goalie Brendan Reddington said. “We came out super strong, we got lucky with some pucks, but whatever works, works.”
Reddington made 20 saves and held the high-powered Sheehan offense which came into the game averaging 6.6 goals to just two goals.
“I said let them adapt to us a little bit,” Lyman Hall coach Dave Sagnella said. “Everyone was worried about what we’re going to do on defense. We didn’t mix and match lines, we just played our game today.”
One of Reddington’s biggest saves came in the second period with the game tied. Sheehan was on the power play and had a couple of chances in front and Reddington moved from side-to-side to keep the puck out.
A couple of highlights from Lyman Hall’s 3-2 win over No. 6 Sheehan #cthk pic.twitter.com/h2pialWchi
— Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) February 28, 2021
“I told the boys on the bench ‘if we don’t win the game after that, shame on us,’” Sagnella said. “That was ridiculous.”
The Trojans defense blocked shots and cut down angles all night, stifling the Titans.
“They were clogging the middle,” Sheehan coach Dave Festa said. “They were taking away the time and space that we are normally used to.”
Kevin Stoddard scored the first two goals for Lyman Hall and Dylan Hennessey and Luke Festa netted one each for Sheehan.
The teams will see each other once again, on Monday night.
“We didn’t play an A game today,” Festa said. “The were sitting back and waiting for someone else to do it and today we learned a lesson.”
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Brendan Reddington, Lyman Hall: Made 20 saves and held the vaunted Sheehan offense to just two goals.
QUOTABLE
“It was great to have them watch the (Lyman Hall) celebration, I thought that was great. That’s life lessons, that’s going to be the biggest lesson. So, we’re going to come out ready on Monday.” – Sheehan coach Dave Festa.