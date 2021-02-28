Reddington, Lyman Hall stifle No. 6 Sheehan’s high-powered offense

Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close

Image 2 of 17 Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 3 of 17 Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 4 of 17 Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 5 of 17 Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 6 of 17 Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 7 of 17 Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 8 of 17 Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 9 of 17 Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 10 of 17 Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 11 of 17 Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 12 of 17 Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 13 of 17 Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 14 of 17 Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 15 of 17 Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 16 of 17 Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Action between Sheehan and Lyman Hall in a hockey game at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)