GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Football

Recruiting 2021: Connecticut’s High School Football College signing list

|

Below is an evolving list of Connecticut natives and state prep school football players in the Class of 2021 who have committed to play in college.

The NCAA gives players the opportunity to sign their National Letters of Intent early on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The regular National Signing Day for the Class of 2021 is Wednesday, February 3 and the signing period continues into April.

The list, which will include all high school and prep players in Connecticut, has been compiled by the staff at GameTimeCT through various sources, including players, their families and coaches. Prep school players from Connecticut have their hometowns or previous schools noted in parentheses.

It will constantly be updated, first with signees in the early period and later with commitments up until National Signing Day on Feb. 3. (Not all players sign letters of intent, including Ivy League and Division III programs).

While we attempt to get everybody listed, it is certainly not comprehensive. Players who have signed or schools who have a list of players who have signed should notify Sean Patrick Bowley at sean.bowley@hearstmediact.com or on Twitter @SPBowley to be included.

List as of Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020

CIAC Schools

(NCAA FBS & FCS)

A.J. BARBER, ATH, Greenwich — Princeton
TYLER BASTI, TB/LB, Notre Dame-WH — Sacred Heart
DARON BRYDEN, QB, Bloomfield — Stony Brook
MIKE COFFEE, TE/DE, Wilton — Sacred Heart
JEFFREY DAVIS JR., CB, Bristol Eastern (via Kingswood-Oxford) — Penn State
MATT GULBIN, OG, Wilton — Wake Forest
SAM MILBERG, OL/DL, Staples-Westport — Holy Cross
NICK MORRIS, LB, Westlake-Austin, Texas (via Fairfield Prep) — Duke
DENZEL PATRICK, FS, Bloomfield — Albany

CT Prep Schools

(NCAA FBS & FCS)

KECHAUN BENNETT, DE, Suffield Academy (via Windsor) — Michigan
SKYLER BELL, WR, Taft — Wisconsin
TRISTAN BOUNDS, OT, Choate — Michigan
WILL BERGIN, OL, Cheshire Academy (via Cheshire) — Pennsylvania
JACK BRANDON, QB, Cheshire Academy — Boston College
MARQUES BUFORD JR., ATH, St. Thomas More — Nebraska
LUCAS DESJARDINS, WR, Loomis Chaffee — Tulane
JARED DUNN, Taft (via Newtown) — Merrimack
LUKE FOSTER, TE, Choate — Yale
DONNIE GRAY, ATH, Deerfield Academy (via New Haven) — Northwestern
JALEN HARGROVE, DT, Choate — Rice
BRAD KEMAYDOU, DB, St. Thomas More — Kent State
NATE MARTEY, NG, Loomis-Chaffee — Princeton
ZACH LAPOLICE, Choate (via New Canaan) — Cornell
DANIEL LOPES, WR, Cheshire Academy — Villanova
TYLER PHOMMACHANH, QB, Avon Old Farms (via Bunnell-Stratford) — Connecticut
JACOB ROOKS, CB, Taft — Navy
JADEN SHIRDEN, RB, Cheshire Academy (via St. Joseph; West Haven) — Monmouth
WILL SMALLEY, OL, Avon Old Farms — Lehigh
JOSH TRACEY, WR, Avon Old Farms (via Bridgeport) — Connecticut
KAMREN WATKINS HUNTER, WR, Loomis Chaffee (via Bloomfield) — Georgetown
JAMES WILBORN JR., LB, Avon Old Farms — Boise State

Other Commitments

(NCAA Division II & III)

HEATH BOSTICK, DE, Taft — Rochester
MASON DeBRUYN, LB, Loomis Chaffee (via Vernon) — Rochester
MASON FRANK, OL, Taft — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
MATT GOODMAN, LB, Loomis Chaffee — Colby
BILL GORRY, OL, Sheehan — Mass Maritime
ISAIAH LIZARDI, RB, Hall — Middlebury
JACKSON MOORE, CB, Coginchaug — New England
AUSTIN PIECK, WR, Notre Dame-WH — Amherst
JAWAUN SMITH, RB, St. Thomas More — Western Ontario
JONATHAN VELASQUEZ, OL, Cheshire Academy (via Waterbury) — Williams College
JASON VILLANO, SS/OLB, Sheehan — Wesleyan