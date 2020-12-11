Recruiting 2021: Connecticut’s High School Football College signing list

Below is an evolving list of Connecticut natives and state prep school football players in the Class of 2021 who have committed to play in college.

The NCAA gives players the opportunity to sign their National Letters of Intent early on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The regular National Signing Day for the Class of 2021 is Wednesday, February 3 and the signing period continues into April.

The list, which will include all high school and prep players in Connecticut, has been compiled by the staff at GameTimeCT through various sources, including players, their families and coaches. Prep school players from Connecticut have their hometowns or previous schools noted in parentheses.

It will constantly be updated, first with signees in the early period and later with commitments up until National Signing Day on Feb. 3. (Not all players sign letters of intent, including Ivy League and Division III programs).

While we attempt to get everybody listed, it is certainly not comprehensive. Players who have signed or schools who have a list of players who have signed should notify Sean Patrick Bowley at sean.bowley@hearstmediact.com or on Twitter @SPBowley to be included.

List as of Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020

CIAC Schools

(NCAA FBS & FCS)

A.J. BARBER, ATH, Greenwich — Princeton

TYLER BASTI, TB/LB, Notre Dame-WH — Sacred Heart

DARON BRYDEN, QB, Bloomfield — Stony Brook

MIKE COFFEE, TE/DE, Wilton — Sacred Heart

JEFFREY DAVIS JR., CB, Bristol Eastern (via Kingswood-Oxford) — Penn State

MATT GULBIN, OG, Wilton — Wake Forest

SAM MILBERG, OL/DL, Staples-Westport — Holy Cross

NICK MORRIS, LB, Westlake-Austin, Texas (via Fairfield Prep) — Duke

DENZEL PATRICK, FS, Bloomfield — Albany

CT Prep Schools

(NCAA FBS & FCS)

KECHAUN BENNETT, DE, Suffield Academy (via Windsor) — Michigan

SKYLER BELL, WR, Taft — Wisconsin

TRISTAN BOUNDS, OT, Choate — Michigan

WILL BERGIN, OL, Cheshire Academy (via Cheshire) — Pennsylvania

JACK BRANDON, QB, Cheshire Academy — Boston College

MARQUES BUFORD JR., ATH, St. Thomas More — Nebraska

LUCAS DESJARDINS, WR, Loomis Chaffee — Tulane

JARED DUNN, Taft (via Newtown) — Merrimack

LUKE FOSTER, TE, Choate — Yale

DONNIE GRAY, ATH, Deerfield Academy (via New Haven) — Northwestern

JALEN HARGROVE, DT, Choate — Rice

BRAD KEMAYDOU, DB, St. Thomas More — Kent State

NATE MARTEY, NG, Loomis-Chaffee — Princeton

ZACH LAPOLICE, Choate (via New Canaan) — Cornell

DANIEL LOPES, WR, Cheshire Academy — Villanova

TYLER PHOMMACHANH, QB, Avon Old Farms (via Bunnell-Stratford) — Connecticut

JACOB ROOKS, CB, Taft — Navy

JADEN SHIRDEN, RB, Cheshire Academy (via St. Joseph; West Haven) — Monmouth

WILL SMALLEY, OL, Avon Old Farms — Lehigh

JOSH TRACEY, WR, Avon Old Farms (via Bridgeport) — Connecticut

KAMREN WATKINS HUNTER, WR, Loomis Chaffee (via Bloomfield) — Georgetown

JAMES WILBORN JR., LB, Avon Old Farms — Boise State

Other Commitments

(NCAA Division II & III)

HEATH BOSTICK, DE, Taft — Rochester

MASON DeBRUYN, LB, Loomis Chaffee (via Vernon) — Rochester

MASON FRANK, OL, Taft — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

MATT GOODMAN, LB, Loomis Chaffee — Colby

BILL GORRY, OL, Sheehan — Mass Maritime

ISAIAH LIZARDI, RB, Hall — Middlebury

JACKSON MOORE, CB, Coginchaug — New England

AUSTIN PIECK, WR, Notre Dame-WH — Amherst

JAWAUN SMITH, RB, St. Thomas More — Western Ontario

JONATHAN VELASQUEZ, OL, Cheshire Academy (via Waterbury) — Williams College

JASON VILLANO, SS/OLB, Sheehan — Wesleyan