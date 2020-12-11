Recruiting 2021: Connecticut’s High School Football College signing list

Below is an evolving list of Connecticut natives and state prep school football players in the Class of 2021 who have committed to play in college.
The NCAA gives players the opportunity to sign their National Letters of Intent early on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The regular National Signing Day for the Class of 2021 is Wednesday, February 3 and the signing period continues into April.
The list, which will include all high school and prep players in Connecticut, has been compiled by the staff at GameTimeCT through various sources, including players, their families and coaches. Prep school players from Connecticut have their hometowns or previous schools noted in parentheses.
It will constantly be updated, first with signees in the early period and later with commitments up until National Signing Day on Feb. 3. (Not all players sign letters of intent, including Ivy League and Division III programs).
While we attempt to get everybody listed, it is certainly not comprehensive. Players who have signed or schools who have a list of players who have signed should notify Sean Patrick Bowley at sean.bowley@hearstmediact.com or on Twitter @SPBowley to be included.