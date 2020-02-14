Record-setting day for Ludlowe’s Stapleton at Class LL championships

Fairfield Ludlowe’s Tess Stapleton finishes first in a heat of the 55-meter hurdles during CIAC Class LL Track Championship action in New Haven, Conn., on Thursday Feb. 13, 2020. Fairfield Ludlowe’s Tess Stapleton finishes first in a heat of the 55-meter hurdles during CIAC Class LL Track Championship action in New Haven, Conn., on Thursday Feb. 13, 2020. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Record-setting day for Fairfield’s Stapleton 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

NEW HAVEN — Despite a disappointing distance in the long jump, it was another banner day for Tess Stapleton of Fairfield at the CIAC Class LL girls track and field championships at Floyd Little Athletic Center on Thursday.

“I was really disappointed with my distance in the long jump,” Stapleton said. “I really wanted to do 19 feet.”

Stapleton won the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 1.25 inches. She led start to finish in the 55 hurdles and won in a meet record 7.96 seconds.

“I’m happy I won the long jump, especially against the tough competition I was up against,” Stapleton said. “I was unhappy with the distance. But whenever I have some kind of adversity like that, it motivates me to do well in my next event.

“When I got to the start line for the 55 hurdles, I was really feeling it. I was excited and I couldn’t wait for the race to start. I went out as hard as I could.”

The 55 hurdles wasn’t a smooth run for Stapleton. She hit the last hurdle and bruised her right knee. But she was still elated with her winning time.

“The bruise is just a scrape, it happens to me all the time,” Stapleton said. “But when I looked up and saw I had 7.96, I was feeling pretty good. It was awesome. If I can hit a hurdle and still come away with a 7.96 that is huge.

“I have some things to still work on for the State Open with the hurdles. If I can do 7.96 hitting a hurdle I’m anxious to see what I would do if I ran a clean race.”

Nyia White of Wilbur Cross finished second in the 55 hurdles in 8.84.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GameTimeCT (@gametimect) on Feb 13, 2020 at 6:54pm PST

Glastonbury wins team title

It came down to the final event, Glastonbury won the 4×400 relay in 4:07.05 and clinched the Class LL team title with 69 points. Hall was second with 55 and Danbury third with 48.

Alexandru dominates girls 600

Emily Alexandru of Trumbull has a different mindset when she competes in the postseason against tough competition — run hard early.

Alexandru took the lead in the girls 600 in the first lap and held on to win in 1:37.32.

“I just came up to the line and decided to go out hard,” Alexandru said. “I usually run from the back and use my kick at the end. But it’s not that easy in the postseason meets with the tough competition here.

“I took the early lead and I knew Zoe Harris (Greenwich) was on my back. I’ve run against her a lot. But I just kept running hard and was able to hold on for the win.”

Molly Harding of Glastonbury ended up second at 1:39.28 and Harris was third in 1:39.31.

Park has her “moment” in 1,000

Kayla Park of Norwich Free Academy took the lead heading into the second lap of the girls 1,000 and pulled away to win in 3:3:02.48. Ally McCarthy of Newtown was second in 3:05.923 and Georgia Keller of Ridgefield was third in 3:05.929.

“My coach really prepped me for this race and all the hard work paid off,” Park said. “We worked on me having confidence when I run and our game plan was for me to stay in front of everyone. I’ve been waiting for this moment a long time. It feels so good to win this race.”

Other notable finishes

Paige Martin of NFA had her own record-setting day, setting the Class LL state championship record while winning the pole vault with a meet record height of 12-3.5.

Mari Noble of Greenwich led start to finish to win the 3,200 in 11:04.76.

Nyia White of Wilbur Cross earned another second-place finish late in the meet. She took a very close second in the 300 in 40.80. Samantha Forrest of Glastonbury won in 40.77.