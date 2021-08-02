Rashamel Jones hired as new Greenwich girls basketball coach

Rashamel Jones has been named the next girls basketball coach at Greenwich.

Jones replaces Chrys Hernandez who stepped down at the end of last season after 10 years coaching the Cardinals.

Jones was three-time All-State during his playing days at Stamford (later Trinity) Catholic. He led the Crusaders to the 1992-93 FCIAC championship. As a senior in 1995, he was the Gatorade Player of the Year and named the top player in New England

His 2,301 career points make him the leading boys scorer in the city of Stamford and the fifth overall in state history.

At UConn, Jones was a part of three Big East Championships and helped the Huskies win the NCAA National Championship in 1999 with an upset victory over Duke.

After college he played professionally in the European Basketball League, playing in England, Italy and Spain.

For the past three seasons, Jones has been an assistant basketball coach at University of St Joseph under former UConn coach Jim Calhoun.

Over the years, he has coached AAU Programs, given individual or group lessons and organized and supervised basketball camps.

Jones has also managed a youth sports facility, while coaching many club and youth teams.

Jones currently is the Director of Programming at the Orcutt Boys and Girls Club in Bridgeport. His experiences also include child service worker for Department of Children and Families and Child Protective Specialist with Administration for Children’s Services.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Connecticut.

Under Hernandez, Greenwich reached one CIAC Class LL Championship game, one Class LL semifinal and one FCIAC title game.