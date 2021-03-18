Quarantines forcing girls basketball teams to drop out of conference tournaments

As the conference tournaments began this week, for many conferences the shadow of COVID-19 continues to hang over teams.

This week, three teams in three different conferences were forced to drop out of tournaments for COVID-19 precautions.

In the Berkshire League, Litchfield has been in quarantine but was supposed to return to action Saturday for an opening round game against Northwestern.

That has now been canceled with Litchfield students not returning to in-person learning and continuing virtual classes this week, according to the Republican American.

In the Shoreline Conference, Coginchaug moved to remote learning this week through at least March 25 and were forced to drop out of the Shoreline Tournament. Valley Regional also dropped out of the tournament.

Coginchuag would have been the No. 5 seed in the Shoreline and Valley the No. 6. Both tournaments have been re-seeded.

According to a Tweet from the The New London Day, New London opted out of the ECC South Tournament.

The No. 6 Whalers were scheduled to play No. 3 Waterford Friday but now Waterford advances to the semifinals scheduled for Monday.