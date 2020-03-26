QuarantineCast Episode 2: Columnist Jeff Jacobs joins discussion on state of HS sports

Welcome back to another episode of the GameTimeCT QuarantineCast, where our intrepid reporters attempt to Zoom their way through another day of quarantine in their respective homes and discuss the issues facing Connecticut’s high school sports, athletes, coaches and parents during the coronavirus pandemic.

In this episode, hosts and GameTimeCT producers Sean Patrick Bowley and Pete Paguaga discuss some of the things they’ve done to pass the time during their respective lockdowns and about some of their career stops on their way to GameTimeCT.

With the pleasantries out of the way, we get down to business with Hearst Connecticut Media sports columnist Jeff Jacobs, with a quick look back at the loss of the winter sports season, the prospects of having a spring season and the ramifications for all athletes and parents for the future.

We’ll return in a few days with another episode as we begin to bring athletes and coaches on to discuss their personal challenges. If you have a pressing issue you’d like us to discuss, let us know by emailing gametimect@gmail.com, Pete Paguaga or Sean Patrick Bowley).

Also, to all athletes and coaches out there, we’re welcoming you to submit your video stories about how you are coping during this pandemic and we’ll use them on GameTimeCT.

RUNDOWN

0:00 — Pete and Sean discuss their routines and their jobs.

18:15 — Interview with Hearst CT / GameTimeCT sports columnist Jeff Jacobs on the state of Connecticut High School sports during the pandemic.

PREVIOUS EPISODES