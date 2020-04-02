QuarantineCast (Ep 3): Darien boys lacrosse seniors Jackson Peters and Sam Wilson on keeping the faith

Welcome back to another edition of GameTimeCT’s Quarantine Cast, your weekly-ish look at what we’re all doing to stay in shape and ready for a potential spring season in 2020 while hunkered down as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the country and the world.

Joining us this week are a few of the key Darien boys lacrosse team’s seniors, including All-American midfielder Jackson Peters and defenseman Sam Wilson.

(We also attempted to have senior attackman Michael Minicus on, but his feed wasn’t working great and cut out early in the interview. Sorry, Mike!)

Anyway… Darien’s boys lacrosse team — lethal on the attack, deep at midfield and stifling on defense and in goal — will be the odds on favorite to be the preseason No. 1 and repeat as state champions after reclaiming last year’s Class L title with a mostly young squad.

But now their spring season, like everybody’s in Connecticut, is in jeopardy as we struggle to contain the virus’ spread.

Schools have been slated to possibly re-open April 20, but that date — made a week ago — becoming an increasingly iffy as Governor Ned Lamont has noted frequently in his daily press briefings.

So for guys like Peters and Wilson, who were first-team All-State New Haven Register football players but didn’t play a winter sport, Darien’s crushing loss to Newtown in the Class LL final could end up being their last official high school game.

Peters and Wilson talk with hosts Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley about how they’re staying active, attending school online and hoping to play their lacrosse season in some for before heading off to college.

We also get a short and tentative 2020 FCIAC boys lacrosse preview from the guys and even talk about their feelings of being on the losing end of Newtown’s uplifting, walk-off victory over the Blue Wave football team back in December.

(Yes, we also talked about who the next Darien football coach might be!)

So check it out.

We’ll return shortly with another episode. If you have a pressing issue you’d like us to discuss, or just want to talk, let us know.

Also, to all athletes and coaches out there, we’re welcoming you to submit your video stories about how you are coping during this pandemic and your hopes for the spring and your athletic future. We’ll use them here on GameTimeCT.com

Email gametimect@gmail.com, Pete Paguaga or Sean Patrick Bowley).

RUNDOWN

0:00 — Quick CT Sports and Quarantine update with Pete and Sean.

10:47 — Interview with Darien Boys Lacrosse seniors Jackson Peters and Sam Wilson.

19:35 — On the spring season in limbo and managing online learning

23:55 — (Finally) Some Darien and FCIAC lacrosse talk

31:27 — Peters and Wilson on Darien’s 2019 football season and the Class LL football title loss to Newtown

