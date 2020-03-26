Quarantine Dispatches: Glastonbury boys basketball’s Quinn O’Connor (by Erin Cabana)

With the cancelation of the CIAC’s winter sports tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the country, athletes whose seasons were cut short have had to come to grips with the pain of the decision.

In Glastonbury, Erin Cabana, the school’s sports show reporter, sat down with senior basketball player Quinn O’Connor and talked with him about the sudden end to his team’s season. The No. 11-seeded Tomahawks were set to play at No. 6-seeded Ridgefield in the CIAC’s Division I second round the day after the CIAC canceled the tournaments.

What message, Cabana asks O’Connor, would you give to the younger athletes from this heart-wrenching experience?

“I would just tell them to appreciate every single moment they get to go out and practice or play every game because you never know when your season going to be over,” he said. “Just to go out and play basketball with your friends and teammates, it’s a really special feeling and you don’t know when it’s going to end. So just going out and playing your hardest every time, that’s what I would say.”

You can watch her short interview, above. You can also check out her 2019-20 season videos here.

Erin’s video gave us the inspiration to solicit your personal stories of how the pandemic response has affected your lives across Connecticut.

⊕ WE’RE CALLING ON ATHLETES AND COACHES to send us a short — under 5-minutes — video on how this pandemic has affected their lives, not just athletically, but personally.

How are you staying in shape in case the spring sports season is played? Or, if your season or career was cut short, what have you done to cope?

How have you been interacting with your teammates and coaches?

Most importantly, how have you and your family been holding up?

By all means, share with us any stories of how this pandemic has affected you personally.

Videos should be kept under 5 minutes, unless you have an important story to tell that requires more time.

Submit them via direct message to the GameTimeCT Instagram page, or by sharing a link on another media platform, like YouTube or emailing the link at gametimect@gmail.com

We’ll be posting all worthy entries on Instagram and GameTimeCT as we all weather this unprecedented challenge.

(Also: If you’d like to join one of our video chats, email either Pete Paguaga or Sean Patrick Bowley).