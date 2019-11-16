New Canaan’s Drew Pyne looks downfield for a receiver during the Rams’ football game against Wilton at Dunning Field on Friday. New Canaan’s Drew Pyne looks downfield for a receiver during the Rams’ football game against Wilton at Dunning Field on Friday. Photo: David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Pyne reaches milestone as New Canaan tops Wilton 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — Drew Pyne’s career with the New Canaan football team has been filled with highlights.

On Friday night at Dunning Field, Pyne added a few more and helped put the Rams in position to possibly continue their season just a little bit longer.

The Rams’ senior quarterback passed for three touchdowns, including the 100th of his career, and ran for a couple of scores as New Canaan overcame Wilton, 38-20, in the final regular season game at Dunning Field this fall.

“You never know when it’s going to be your last (game) and I’ve had so many good memories here thanks to coach (Lou) Marinelli and all of my teammates for the past four years,” Pyne said. “Playing on this field is something special and I’ll cherish it for the rest of my life. Potentially, this could be the last time in my life I play here, so all the seniors brought out their best effort and it showed. “

The contest was essentially a must-win for both teams in their pursuit of a Class L playoff bid. Both entered with just two losses, with the Rams ranked fifth in Class L and the Warriors ranked eighth.

New Canaan (7-2) boosted its chances, easing some of the pressure for its Turkey Bowl game against No. 3 Darien on Thanksgiving. A victory in that game would clinch a postseason berth, and the Rams could even sneak in with a loss if things break the right way.

For Wilton (6-3), the loss will knock it outside the playoff bubble and the Warriors will need to beat Trinity/Wright Tech on Thanksgiving, and get some help in other games.

The Rams now own a 16-game winning streak against the Warriors, with Wilton’s last victory in the series coming in a 27-6 game in 1995.

New Canaan scored on its first possession after the defense forced a Wilton three-and-out series.

John Wise ran for 18 yards on fourth-and-2 to set up the Rams on the Wilton 4-yard line and two plays later, Pyne pushed through the line for a one-yard touchdown run.

A fumble on the kickoff left Wilton back at its own one-yard line and the Rams took advantage. Pressure from Andrew Morse on Wilton QB James O’Brien led to an intentional grounding call in the end zone, giving New Canaan a safety and a 9-0 lead.

The Rams scored twice in the second quarter. Pyne first connected with Christian Sweeney for an 11-yard TD, with the pair teaming up again for a two-point conversion.

Pyne then went deep to Luke Morton for a 31-yard score and a 24-0 halftime lead. It was the 100th TD pass of Pyne’s career with the Rams.

Wilton made some noise early in the second half when Drew Phillips scored on a nine-yard run and John DiRocco returned an interception 88 yards for a TD. That cut the Warriors’ deficit to 24-14 with 5:18 remaining in the third quarter.

The Rams responded as Pyne tossed a pass over the middle to Zach LaPolice, and LaPolice took it 59 yards for a touchdown.

New Canaan’s final touchdown came on a 40-yard run up the sidelines for Pyne.

Wilton went down fighting, as backup QB Grant Masterson and receiver Kyle Hyzy teamed up for a 80-yard score with 37 seconds on the clock.





