Purpura dominates as Stamford shuts-out Orange in Senior Legion tournament

Stamford pitcher Grant Purpura celebrates with coaches and teammates at the end of the second inning against Orange in the American Legion state tournament opener at Cubeta Stadium on Saturday in Stamford. Stamford defeated Orange 6-0.

STAMFORD — Last season the Stamford Senior American Legion team won over 20 regular season games, entering the state tournament as favorite to reach the championship.

They would not escape the opening weekend, dropping its first two games and going home frustrated.

That early exit was firmly in the minds of the Stamford players and coaches as they entered the 2019 tournament.

This year, with a renewed focus, Stamford won its opening game 6-0 over Orange at Cubeta Stadium Saturday morning.

“We were laser-focused on this playoff game and getting this win,” Stamford coach Kevin Murray said. “Losing the first game last year was upsetting but we lost a good baseball game to a great pitcher. Today’s focus was to win this first game and move forward.”

Stamford will host the winner of Saturday’s Oakville vs North Haven game Sunday at 10 a.m. in the winner’s half of Pod G while Orange will face the loser of that contest in an elimination game.

Stamford got a dominating start from pitcher Grant Purpura who tossed a complete game shutout, striking out eight while only allowing three hits.

“(Purpura) was in a rhythm and he was spotting his off-speed pitch and getting ahead of us early,” Orange coach Bob Mirto said. “We, collectively, didn’t have good approaches today and we didn’t make him work. But we tip or cap to him because he was good and had his good stuff today. I think we need to go home and reset. We need to have better approaches at the plate tomorrow and go up there hunting for fastballs early in the count.”

Stamford got on the board in the third with Joey Skarad driving in Noah Skaug with a double to right and TJ Wainwright coming in to score on a bases-loaded walk to Joey Gambino.

Stamford added a run in the fourth on a RBI-single to right by Jaden Dawkins, scoring Matt Wirz.

Stamford picked up three more runs in the sixth with Gambino plating one with a single and Wirz driving in two on a single to left.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Grant Purpura, Stamford. Purpura was in complete control, not allowing an Orange player to reach second base the entire game. He retired the side 1-2-3 four times in the game.

QUOTABLE

“This win was very important for us. The offense stepped up today. I told them I needed two or three runs and they put up six. That’s fortunate,” Purpura said. “Everything was working today, honestly. I felt really good. Shout out to (assistant coach Mike) Summa for doing the mound really well today. My slider felt really good and my changeup has been really good lately. I am excited to be moving forward.”

STAMFORD 6, ORANGE 0

ORANGE 000 000 0—0 3 2

STAMFORD 002 103 X—6 5 0

Batteries: O—Jack Pletter (L), Anthony Esposito (5) and Jacob Crow; S—Grant Purpura (W) and Joey Skarad