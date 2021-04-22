Prominent lacrosse figure Bob Russell dies at 69

Bob Russell, a prominent figure in lacrosse for decades in the state and beyond, died Tuesday. He was 69.

Former players and their parents left remembrances on the death notice at Madison’s Swan Funeral Home. One said Russell had quietly recommended her son to the college where he now plays. Another said his sons always called him “Coach Russell, Dad’s First Coach.”

The Connecticut Lacrosse Foundation inducted Russell into its Hall of Fame in 2016, noting that he was the longest-serving president of CONNY, the Connecticut New York Youth Lacrosse Association. He served on several US Lacrosse executive committees and was an assistant coach at Hand.

He was also special counsel to the Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.

“Bob meant so much to the game of lacrosse,” IMLCA president Bill Tierney said in a statement from the organization. “His leadership, friendship and direct approach allowed the IMLCA to form, grow, and thrive. Bob always worked his best behind the scenes and never accepted any credit. When called upon however, his strong voice for the good of lacrosse was always heard. The IMLCA will greatly miss him.”

Russell was born March 12, 1952, in Scotland, where his parents lived at the time. He later played for the Scottish senior lacrosse team and coached the national team in 2006 at the World Games, his Hall of Fame biography said.

He attended Ohio University, where he met his wife, Katy. They came to Madison in 1983, quickly becoming involved in Madison Youth Lacrosse. Katy also served on several charity boards, and Bob took over some of that work after her death in 2016. Their three sons, Rob, Matt and Kevin, all played at Fairfield Prep and went on to play college lacrosse.

Also a longtime hockey official, Russell received the John Wentworth Good Sport Award from the Connecticut Sports Writers’ Alliance in 2007 for service to athletics in his community. That same year, he was the state lacrosse coaches’ Man of the Year.

Russell was also a regular voter in the GameTimeCT boys lacrosse poll, submitting his last ballot for the preseason ranking.

Russell leaves his sons, their wives, seven grandchildren and three siblings among other family. Calling hours are Monday, 5-7 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial, limited to close friends and family, the next morning at 10 at St. Margaret Church in Madison.





