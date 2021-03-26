Prince Tech completes another unbeaten season with fourth-straight CTC title

Prince Tech’s boys basketball team, owner of the state’s longest win streak, is a champion once again.

Senior guard Tyshawn Jackson scored 26 points and had six steals as the Falcons rolled past O’Brien Tech, 77-33, in the CTC Championship game Thursday at home.

Masai Johnson hauled in 22 rebounds to go with his 11 points and Dashawn Stewart scored 11 points as Prince Tech finished their year 15-0, including a Charter Oak division title won two days ago. Langs Myers and Dajon Nelson added eight points apiece for Prince.

Prince Tech has now won 38-consecutive games dating back to 2019. They recently joined the latest GameTimeCT Top 10 poll at No. 10.

Last year, Prince Tech was 23-0, ranked No. 5 and considered a contender in the CIAC Division II state tournament, but the COVID-19 pandemic ended those hopes. All but one of its top players, Kazell Stewart, returned this season.

Stuar Vargas scored seven points and Jamesyn Brothers had six for O’Brien Tech, which finished 7-1 with a CTC Nutmeg Division title.

Prince Tech 77, O’Brien Tech 33

Prince Tech (14-0)

Tyshawn Jackson 12 2-4 26, Jovahn Johnson 1 3-4 6, Dajon Nelson 3 2-6 9, Dashawn Stewart 2 4-5 11, Masai Johnson 5 0-4 10, Zaid Langs-Myers 2 6-8 10, Jaycob German 1 0 2, Atarian Salmon 1 0 3. 27 21-31 77

O’Brien (7-1)

Jamesyn Brothers 2 0 6, Ozzy Priar 0 2-2 2, Mekhi McNeil 2 0 6, Rian Newkirk 1 0 2, Nate Phetis 2 0 4, Marques James 1 1-2 3, Stuar Vargas 3 0 7, Elijah Moore 1 0-2 3. 12 3-6 33

3 point goals: PT 4 (Johnson 1, Stewart 1, Salmon 1, Nelson 1) OB 6 (McNeil 2, Brothers 2, Vargas 1, Moore 1)

Fouled out: OB- Priar