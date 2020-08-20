Pressure to play mounts as CIAC, Dept. of Health set to meet Thursday evening

























As Connecticut’s high schools continued to wait for what was expected to be the final decision on the issue of playing fall sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, pressure continued to mount on the state’s governing body for athletics to push ahead with its original fall plan.

In addition to a myriad of letters, op-eds and social media comments, a parent-led coalition from Fairfield County took its case to Governor Ned Lamont’s office on Wednesday and a student-led group met with the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference executive director Glenn Lungarini outside CIAC headquarters on Thursday morning.

The consensus among these grassroots complaints: Connecticut’s high school fall sports season is safe to play and should be allowed to resume as planned in 2020.

The response was exacerbated by a week-long suspension of preseason training among the state’s high schools as the CIAC was set to meet with the Department of Health Thursday evening to discuss a discrepancy in advice between the two organizations and come to a resolution.

Football was scheduled to begin cohort training on Aug. 17 and all other sports set to follow on Aug. 27, which was reaffirmed by a unanimous vote by the CIAC’s Board of Control last week. But in a letter to the CIAC released the following day, Department of Health acting commissioner Deidre S. Gifford recommended against playing “high risk” sports football and volleyball this fall or until after state schools had a chance to return to classes.

The discussion between the CIAC and DPH was set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ahead of that discussion, approximately 30 high school athletes and parents gathered in masks at CIAC headquarters in Cheshire Thursday morning to confront the organization and express their strong desire to play.

“We were kind of aggravated about how the decision kept going back and forth,” said Brady Lafferty, a Southington High School senior and quarterback of its football team who was joined by athletes from Danbury, Lewis Mills, Fairfield Prep and Hall of West Hartford, among others.

“We looked at each other and said, ‘what we can do?’ We thought gathering up and having a protest and have an opportunity for our voices to be heard was the right thing to do,” he said. “At the end of the day, we are the ones playing in the game. We not might have as much of say as Mr. Lungarini or the (athletic directors), but we’re the ones playing so I feel like we should have a voice heard.”

Said Jackson Ciccone, a Danbury High school junior and quarterback: “We deserve to have a voice because we are the ones that actually playing. The people that are making the decisions are the people that aren’t playing football, or don’t have anything to do with organizations.”

Lungarini said he appreciated the chance to hear from the athletes, many of whom stepped forward to speak about the impact sports had on their lives and the fear of losing them.

“You could see the emotion in their voice, you could see the passion that they have for the sports they play,” he said. “You can see the passion they have for their teammates and how much just being connected to their school and community through their teams actually means to them.”

In his address, Lungarini commiserated with the athletes’ frustrations and concerns.

He reiterated that the CIAC’s stance “hasn’t changed” since it released its fall sports plan, that the organization believes it’s safe to play based on the state’s favorable COVID-19 metrics.

“There’s no scientific or medical data that supports the spring will be any better,” he told the crowd.

But Lungarini acknowledged the Department of Health’s recommendation compelled the CIAC to pause and reassess its commitment to playing, even if that meant dragging the athletes’ anxiety into another week and leading some school districts into taking action on their own.

The DPH’s recommendation that athletics wait two weeks after schools began, he said, was the reason why the CIAC announced a state-wide postponement of all athletic training.

The decision to play or not ultimately rests on the state’s school districts. A number have already taken the DPH’s advice and made a decision on conducting high school sports, particularly cities. New Haven shut down all fall sports and Bridgeport announced it would not allow football or volleyball.

Other school districts have been meeting throughout the week to inform parents of their intentions. Coventry announced it would be pausing for two more weeks as it waited further direction.

Region 13’s Coginchaug High School of Durham voted Wednesday night that it was compelled to follow the guidance from the DPH. Branford said it would be doing the same on its district website. Madison said it was monitoring the situation. Wilton’s Board of Education was scheduled to meet Thursday night.

Regardless of how the decision played out, Lungarini said the CIAC would support the athletes however it could. If the football season couldn’t be played, Lungarini said that the CIAC will look at alternatives for the football players, including a 7-on-7 option and something for linemen.

“We’ll see what the answer is,” Lungarini said. “Understanding that, at the end of the day we’re going to take the recommendations that DPH gives us under strong consideration and look how we do we modify things.

“But ultimately, we want to give kids great experiences. We don’t want to put our superintendents and boards in difficult positions. At the same time, we want our decisions to be centered on our students and do the best we can to provide them with experiences.”

The day before, a coalition of football parents from Fairfield County, with the help of Connecticut state representative Tom O’Dea (R-New Canaan/Wilton), received a chance to present their case in favor of playing fall sports in a previously scheduled meeting with Paul Mounds, Governor Ned Lamont’s Chief of Staff.

The coalition represented approximately 3,700 football families from Fairfield County, said organizer Michael Benevento, the chairman of the New Canaan Athletic Foundation. It started as a group of parents from New Canaan, Darien and Greenwich and spread to the surrounding FCIAC towns, including city districts like Danbury, Stamford, Norwalk and Bridgeport, he said.

“We wanted to make sure we had the parents’ voice being heard,” Benevento said. “We felt strongly, as parents, that if many of our parents are supportive of the CIAC’s decision to play, we should let the people governing this decision know.”

The parents coalition’s strongest argument, Benevento said, was that youth sports — including lacrosse, baseball and other sports — had been conducted under the Governor’s reopening plans “safely and without incident,” and that COVID-19 numbers in the state remained favorable for a return to high school fields this fall.

Benevento said the discussion, which also included other students and athletic directors from around the state went “as good as we could have possibly hoped for.”

“We were very appreciative to have a voice and a direct line to the Governor,” he said.

With reporting from Pete Paguaga from Cheshire.