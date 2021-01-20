Practice starting dates taking shape in SCC, SWC

SCC commissioner Al Carbone said he has heard from most of his schools regarding when practice can begin. He is still awaiting word on the Milford schools, Law and Foran, and both Branford and East Haven for when they can begin practice.

“There is an entire new element in athletic administration in local health departments, another stakeholder we have to deal with,” Carbone said.

According to an email sent out by Branford athletic director Tom Ermini, obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media, the East Shore District Health Department recommended to “area Superintendents” that athletics not resume until Feb. 1. East Haven also normally follows East Shore District health guidance.

Branford is currently conducting virtual conditioning.

Most of the league’s schools began practice on Tuesday. New Haven began with virtual practices and will move to full in-person practices on Thursday. Guilford is looking to begin next week.

League schedules and fan policies are to be finalized by the school’s principals. Last fall, fan policy was determined by each district.

“I think we have to take it slow and not have spectators the first couple of weeks, then revisit it,” Carbone said.

South-West Conference co-commissioner Mark Berkowitz, also Weston’s athletic director, said none of the league’s schools are having COVID issues and therefore are starting practice this week. Regular-season schedules are in the process of being approved by both the league’s athletic directors and coaches.