Positive COVID-19 test forces New Milford to miss SCC/SWC Division III tournament

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, the New Milford hockey team will not participate in the upcoming SCC/SWC Division III tournament New Milford coach Scott Capriglione confirmed on Wednesday.

New Milford, which didn’t have a home rink this season, finishes its season with a 2-7-1 record. The SCC/SWC Division III tournament is set to begin Saturday.

“Hung together, no one quit. Just like any family,” Capriglione said. “Who cares what the record is, as long the kids had some success and were together.

“I think we built a stronger family foundation (this season).

The Green Wave were scheduled to Masuk the SCC/SWC Division III tournament quarterfinals on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

“We will end up missing the playoffs, which is a bummer,” Capriglione said.

With New Milford pulling out of the tournament, Masuk will advance to the SCC/SWC semifinals on Wednesday, March 24 and will play No. 1 BBD.