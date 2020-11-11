Police: Former West Haven athletic director charged after probe into alleged ‘illegal use’ of school funds

WEST HAVEN — A former athletic director at West Haven High School was arrested after police investigated the alleged misuse of Board of Education funds, according to the department.

Jonathan P. Capone, 65, of Benham Hill Road, is charged with first-degree larceny and illegal use of a credit card, Sgt. Patrick Buturla said in an email.

A warrant for Capone’s arrest was obtained after “a lengthy investigation by the West Haven Police Detective Division into alleged illegal use of Board of Education Funds, which included conducting numerous interviews, analyzing thousands of pages of receipts, bills and executing a search warrant,” Buturla said.

Buturla did not include specific details regarding Capone’s alleged actions in the release.

Capone was held in lieu of a $50,000 court-set bond, Buturla said.