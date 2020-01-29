From left, are Platt Tech’s Jagger Art, Mina Millington and Hailee Harriman. From left, are Platt Tech’s Jagger Art, Mina Millington and Hailee Harriman. Photo: Sue Murphy / Contributed Photo Photo: Sue Murphy / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Platt Tech boys, girls excel at CTC meet 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Platt Tech boys and girls indoor track programs have had their share of success at meets over the years.

On Monday, that success took on special meaning with the boys and girls each winning titles at the Connecticut Technical Conference track and field championships at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Platt Tech won the girls title with 178 points, Prince Tech was second with 80 and Abbott Tech was third with 66. Platt Tech won the boys title with 175 points, Prince Tech was second with 154 and Windham Tech was third with 53.

“This is the first time that both the boys and girls teams won the CTC titles in the same season,” Platt Tech girls indoor track coach Sue Murphy said. “This is the third CTC indoor track title in a row for the girls. But it is the first time that the boys have ever won the title.”

Leading the Platt Tech girls was Mina Millington, who won the 55 dash (7.54), won the 300 (43.70), and tied teammate Torelle Adebowale for first in the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches). Hailee Harriman also chipped in with a victory in the shot put (27-7.50).

Jagger Art was the top contributor for the Platt Tech boys by winning the 1600 (5:14.40) and the 3200 (12:04.85) and was second in the 55 hurdles (9.84). Also helping the team were Tahjay Greene, who won the high jump (5-4), and Ellison Roper, who won the long jump (17-0).

Depth is always a key component to any team title in a track and field meet and the Panthers showcased that depth. Platt Tech boys earned six of the top seven spots in the high jump. The high jump was also a solid event for the girls, who finished in the top five spots in the event

“The key to our boys and girls success continues to be our depth and an amazing group of kids who are dedicated and come to work hard every day,” Murphy said. “They put team success ahead of individual success, and participated in whatever events we needed them to.

“The teams practice and attend meets together, and they really have a special bond. This is the third time Hailee has qualified for states and she is only a junior. Mina and Jagger are both tremendous athletes. It is so much fun watching them compete. You couldn’t ask for better kids.”

Shiland leads Abbott Tech girls

Marisa Shiland led the Abbott Tech girls to their third place finish at the CTC meet with four wins. She had victories in the 600 (1:50.06), the 1000 (3:42.07), the 1600 (6:12.31) and the 3200 (13:34.98).

Abbott Tech coach Jon Nadeau isn’t surprised by Shiland’s success.

“Marisa is a top student-athlete, tops in her class,” Nadeau said. “ She was an All-CTC cross country runner (she won the CTC championship race last two years), an All-CTC softball player and a dominant indoor track runner.

“She won all four of those events last year as a junior and named Best in Track at that event last year as well. She wanted to do well and win again, but her end goal is to qualify for the State Open in a couple weeks.”

Early commitments to Millrose Games

There are 12 early commitments from Connecticut athetes — 10 individuals and two relay teams — for the upcoming prestigious Millrose Games at the The Armory in New York on Feb. 8.

Simon Jupp (Ridgefield) will compete in the 600-meter run, Matthew Farrell (Loomis Chaffee) and Gavin Sherry (Conard) will compete in the 1 Mile, Trinity Cardillo (Southington), Alliya Boothe (Bloomfield) and Leah Moore (Hillhouse) will compete in the weight throw, Sean Dixon-Bodie (Bloomfield) and Korey Steele (Bloomfield) will compete in the triple jump, Paige Martin (NFA) and Elise Russell (Weston) will compete in the pole vault, the Greenwich girls will compete in the 4×800 relay and the Sacred Heart Academy girls will compete in the 4×400 relay.