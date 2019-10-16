Platt Tech, Abbott Tech capture CTC championship meets

Platt Tech won the Connecticut Technical Conference boys championship meet held Tuesday at Wickham Park in Manchester. The Panthers finished with 53 points behind a third-place finish from Jagger Art (19 minutes, 25 seconds).

Jacob Ellis won the race at 19:01.1, helping Ellis Tech place second with 92 points. Windham Tech took third (109), led by Jacob Theriault. (19:24.5).

Marisa Shiland won the girls race at 21:30.3 to help Abbott Tech win the team competition with 23 points. Wilcox Tech took second (51) behind individual runner-up Shalyn Noble (23:59).

CTC complete results