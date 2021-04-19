Pinover delivers in a pinch as No. 4 Hand downs No. 2 Amity

WOODBRIDGE — Trailing by two runs in the top of the fifth inning and with the bases loaded, Hand coach Travis LaPointe opted to go to his bench.

LaPointe called on Jeff Pinover for his first varsity at bat in biggest part of the game. The junior came through with a base hit to left field, bringing in two runs to tie the game.

Hands Jeff Pinover comes off the bench to knock in two runs and tied the game at 5-5 in the top of the 5th #ctbase pic.twitter.com/2x9kUEvRac — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) April 19, 2021

The No. 4 Tigers would go on to score seven move runs to beat No. 2 Amity 12-5 on Monday.

“Coach told me last game just to be ready,” Pinover said. “I was trying to stay locked in all day. I was waiting for this moment.”

LaPointe credited Pinover for his work during practice and the fact that Pinover is a member of the school’s hockey team.

“The fact that he is a hockey player for Daniel Hand, there is a certain toughness about him I trust him in all situations,” LaPointe said.

Hear from Hand’s Jeff Pinover who came off the bench and knocked in two runs to tie the game in the 5th inning #ctbase pic.twitter.com/NQ8oFPlqly — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) April 19, 2021

“There’s an immeasurable quality about this group, they’re special,” LaPointe said. “This is a tight knit crew and they’re talented, but what makes them special is inside their hearts.”

Hand took advantage of Amity’s inability to throw strikes early in the count, drawing 11 walks.

“We don’t usually do that,” Amity coach Sal Coppola said. “For some reason today, I don’t know, I just think they didn’t play loose. You have to go in there and compete, instead of just attacking the batters, we were failing behind in counts.”

Hand’s Danny Weinstein hit a two-run home run in the first inning, an inning where Hand took a 3-0 lead.

The Spartans would claw back in the next three innings and take the lead on a two-run home run by Sebastian Holt in the third. They would increase their lead to 5-3 in the fourth but couldn’t score any more.

“We had our opportunities; we were up by a run with the bases loaded,” Coppola said. “If we get a big hit there, it’s a whole different game.”

Hand scored the next nine runs, including four in the top of the seventh to put Amity away.

Player of the Game

Big fly! Hand’s Danny Weinstein with a two out two-run HR and it’s 2-0 Hand leading Amity in the top of the first #ctbase pic.twitter.com/PX8eBYOCMI — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) April 19, 2021

Danny Weinstein, Hand: The senior first baseman went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs.

Quotable

“At the beginning of the season, (the team) saw the questions marks (in the GameTimeCT preseason media poll) and that lit a fire. Everybody is just going out there to get wins.”

— Hand senior Anthony DePino said, referring to the bottom line part of the preseason top 10 poll that said “There are plenty of question marks for the Tigers, but 3B Anthony DePino is not one of them.”

Hand 12, Amity 6

Hand 300 023 4 — 12 10 0

Amity 022 100 1 — 6 7 2

Batteries: Hand — David Antonetti, Matt Carone (4, W) and Chris Engelhart; Amity — Jack Ranani, John Turksi (5), Casey Sexton (5), Sebastian Holt (L, 6), Evan Jurzyk (7), Justin Zamkov (7) and Jacob Crow.; 2B: A — Jack Ranani, Mac Burke. HR: H — Danny Weinstien, A — Sebastian Holt.

Records: Daniel Hand 5-0, Amity 4-1