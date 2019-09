Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1of/19 Caption Close Image 2 of 19 Westhill's Olivia Conte (27) and New Canaan's Ellie Luciano (6) battle for the ball during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Westhill's Olivia Conte (27) and New Canaan's Ellie Luciano (6) battle for the ball during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 3 of 19 New Canaan's Polly Parsons-Hills (25) gets to the ball with Westhill's Hannah Burton (8) in pursuit during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. New Canaan's Polly Parsons-Hills (25) gets to the ball with Westhill's Hannah Burton (8) in pursuit during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 4 of 19 New Canaan's Marlee Smith lines up a shot during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. New Canaan's Marlee Smith lines up a shot during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 5 of 19 Westhill’s Hannah Burton (8) gets to the ball in front of New Canaan's Polly Parsons-Hills (25) during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Westhill’s Hannah Burton (8) gets to the ball in front of New Canaan's Polly Parsons-Hills (25) during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 6 of 19 New Canaan's Sophie Havens (3) chases down the ball during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. New Canaan's Sophie Havens (3) chases down the ball during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 7 of 19 New Canaan's Sophie Havens (3) and Westhill's Hannah Burton (8) battle during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. New Canaan's Sophie Havens (3) and Westhill's Hannah Burton (8) battle during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 8 of 19 New Canaan's Estelle Asker gets set for a penalty corner during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. New Canaan's Estelle Asker gets set for a penalty corner during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Image 9 of 19 New Canaan's Izzy Nesbett (14) and Westhill's Hannah Burton (8) go head-to-head during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. New Canaan's Izzy Nesbett (14) and Westhill's Hannah Burton (8) go head-to-head during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 10 of 19 New Canaan's Emily Knight takes a shot during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. New Canaan's Emily Knight takes a shot during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 11 of 19 New Canaan's Estelle Asker (16) gets to the ball with Westhill's Rebecca Bailey (4) in pursuit during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. New Canaan's Estelle Asker (16) gets to the ball with Westhill's Rebecca Bailey (4) in pursuit during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Image 12 of 19 New Canaan's Estelle Asker (16) controls the ball in front of teammate Skyler Risom (17) and Westhill's Hannah Burton (8) during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. less New Canaan's Estelle Asker (16) controls the ball in front of teammate Skyler Risom (17) and Westhill's Hannah Burton (8) during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, ... more Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 13 of 19 Westhill's Carly Fein (14) sends the ball upfield during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Westhill's Carly Fein (14) sends the ball upfield during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 14 of 19 The Westhill Vikings burst from the cage on a penalty corner during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. The Westhill Vikings burst from the cage on a penalty corner during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 15 of 19 New Canaan's Olivia Lockhart (21) eyes the cage during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. New Canaan's Olivia Lockhart (21) eyes the cage during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 16 of 19 New Canaan's Shawna Ferraro (4) brings the ball through the midfield during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. New Canaan's Shawna Ferraro (4) brings the ball through the midfield during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 17 of 19 New Canaan's Keira Cooney (12) stays focused during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. New Canaan's Keira Cooney (12) stays focused during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 18 of 19 New Canaan's Natalie Lopez (26) gets to the ball during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. New Canaan's Natalie Lopez (26) gets to the ball during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 19 of 19 Westhill’s Michaela DePreta (15) lines up a pass during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Westhill’s Michaela DePreta (15) lines up a pass during a field hockey game at Westhill High School in Stamford on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo Gallery: New Canaan blanks Westhill in field hockey 1 / 19 Back to Gallery

New Canaan scored three goals in the first half and went on to shut out the Westhill Vikings 5-0 in an FCIAC field hockey game at Westhill High School on Thursday.

Five players scored for the Rams, who improved to 4-0-0-0, while Westhill dropped to 0-2-0-0.

NEW CANAAN 5, WESTHILL 0

New Canaan 3 2 – 5

Westhill 0 0 – 0

New Canaan: Molly Mitchell 1g, Natalie Lopez 1g, Marlee Smith 1g, Polly Parsons-Hills 1g, Shawna Ferraro 1g, Rachel Gilio 1a

Goalies: NC – Megan Lydon 2 saves; WH – Kristen Hallinan 6 saves

Records: New Canaan (4-0-0-0); Westhill (0-2-0-0)