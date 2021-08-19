Neil Phillips takes challenge continuing Hand’s success

5 1 of 5 Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









Neil Phillips understands the expectations that come with being the head boys soccer coach at Hand High School.

When you are piloting a program that has won seven CIAC state championships, including the last four played in the Class L division, expectations and pressure to succeed come with the territory. But Phillips is ready for his new challenge.

“The program is exceptionally strong. They graduated a very large chunk of starting players. I’m very excited about that challenge,” Phillips said. “Usually, when you have a number of players graduate, you have a lot of hungry players behind them looking to achieve (those same accomplishments).”

Phillips, a 44-year-old Wallingford resident, coached girls soccer at Barlow in Redding for over a decade. He won a pair of South-West Conference championships (2010 and 2016) and helped the Falcons reach the Class L state final in 2008.

Barlow also reached the 2010 Class L semifinals and several quarterfinal-round tournament appearances under Phillips’ direction. His final year coaching at Barlow was in 2019. Phillips has been coaching with the Connecticut Rush premier girls program the last five years.

“We wanted someone with experience, someone who has high standards and someone who understood that we are in education-based athletics,” Hand athletic director Craig Semple said. “He knew a lot about our program.”

Phillips was a finalist for the Hand girls soccer varsity job in 2020 that went to Rob McConville, Semple said. So he was pleased to see Phillips return this summer to try again.

“He will connect with the kids and he understands how to prepare kids in a highly-competitive environment,” Semple said. “Being successful is putting your kids in a position to be successful. That’s what we do at Hand. We have high expectations of successful outcomes. That’s what we are about.”

Phillips replaces Greg Cumpstone, who is now an assistant coach with the Wesleyan University men’s soccer program. Cumpstone coached the Tigers for three seasons, winning a pair of Class L state championships in 2018 and 2019.

There were no CIAC state tournaments held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hand won all 11 games it played, including the SCC Division B title.

“I would like to continue the traditions, but maybe in a slightly different way,” Phillips said. “I’m not going to make drastic changes or try to recreate the wheel. … The message I try to get across will hopefully result in wins. Even if we start slowly, I think we will finish (the season) very, very well.”