Petroccio, Trumbull take stress-free approach in return to practice field

Trumbull coach Marce Petroccio, despite the long time between playing actionable football, is taking a stress-free approach to the upcoming season.

“We went Thursday and Friday,” Petroccio said about the three-day OTAs (organized team activities) allowed by the CIAC. “We got some things done with the equipment. On Friday we did walk throughs. Not going against anyone, no pads. We went out about 7 in the morning for about an hour and a half. We went over things on offense and defense. We introduced a couple of things. We gave them Saturday off. I figured we’ll be starting for real this week. We didn’t need to bunch it all up. They have been working hard this summer.”

Petroccio was pleased with the turnout of players.

“We have about 88 varsity kids. We are finding that kids missed football. It could have gone the other way,” he said. “They hadn’t played in so long. We have around 45 freshmen signed up and others will join once school gets going. We are ready to go. We want to get back to normal football. We can’t wait.

Coaches used time during the 2020 non-season as best they could.

Petroccio said: “The fall helped in one way. We couldn’t play 11 on 11 football, but without the pressure of getting ready for a game we were able to do a heckuva a lot of teaching. A lot of what we are going to do (this season) was installed in the fall. We are excited about that.”

COVID

“We’ve had conversations with players. If you are not vaccinated, please think about it. We will wear masks in the locker room. Hopefully this thing will pass, and we will have a normal season,” Petroccio said.

CT ALLIANCE

“It worked out and it didn’t work out,” Petroccio said. “I like the Alliance games. We were going to have two, one with Shelton and one with Glastonbury. The Glastonbury game was changed, so we picked up Ludlowe. Playing against a team we don’t usually play makes it fun.”

Petroccio is excited to be playing Shelton.

“We are border towns,” he said. “The games between the schools in any sport and always well attended. Shelton is a phenomenal program with a lot of history. It will be exciting. The tradition factor is huge. I think people want to see a game like that. It is out of league and it is local.

He added, "I think two Alliance games is the right amount. You still play your league rivals. But especially if you get to play an area team from another league, you get to make another rival."









