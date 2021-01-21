Pete’s Picks: The CT Hockey Sweater Tournament Title Game

Welcome back to Pete’s Picks, your weekly look into the mind of the GameTimeCT sports producer who won one championship in his career apart of the Wantagh/Seaford Baymen that took home the title back in 2008.

The votes — and there were a lot of votes this round — are in and our final matchup has been set.

No. 5 Cheshire reached the title game with a win over No. 4 West Haven.

On the other side of the bracket No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven came back to end the impressive Cinderella run by No. 10 North Branford.

Now the real reason why you are all here, voting.

Let’s get at it. The polls will close on Sunday night (Jan. 24) at 7 p.m. The winner will be announced on Monday morning.

No. 5 Cheshire vs. No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven