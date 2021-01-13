Pete’s Picks: The CT Hockey Sweater Tournament Sweet 16

Welcome back to Pete’s Picks, your weekly look into the mind of the GameTimeCT sports producer who went to a bunch of Sweet 16s when he was 16 because he is from Long Island and Sweet 16s are a big thing.

Speaking of Sweet 16s, we have reached the Sweet 16 in the CT Hockey Sweater Tournament.

We started with 55 teams and have just 16 left.

There were some surprising upsets in the Round of 32.

No. 1 Hamden was upset handily by No. 9 Staples (56% to 44%) in the Quick Bracket.

No. 1 New Canaan was dominated by No. 8 Guilford (68% to 32%) in the Pacioretty Bracket.

No. 2 Greenwich was ousted by No. 10 North Branford, 57% to 43% in the Bonino Bracket.

In the Drury Bracket there were no big upsets.

To see all Round of 32 results, click here.

In regards to photos. We used photos that we have taken over the years, some were used with the help of some team’s Twitter accounts and others were submitted. If a photo representing a team is not the updated version of the jersey, please email me at pete.paguaga@hearstmediact.com and I will update the photos immediately.

Now the real reason why you are all here, voting.

Let’s get at it. The polls will close on Thursday night (Jan. 14) at 7 p.m.

No. 5 Cheshire vs. No. 1 Fairfield Prep

Which jersey is better? Fairfield Prep

Cheshire

No. 3 Notre Dame-Fairfield vs. No. 2 Lyman Hall

Which jersey is better? Notre Dame-Fairfield

Lyman Hall

No. 9 Staples vs. No. 4 West Haven

Which jersey is better? Staples

West Haven

No. 3 Woodstock Academy vs. No. 2 Darien

Which jersey is better? Woodstock Academy

Darien

No. 8 Guilford vs. No. 5 Amity

Which jersey is better? Amity

Guilford

No. 3 Branford vs. No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven

Which jersey is better? Branford

Notre Dame-West Haven

No. 12 East Haven vs. No. 1 Simsbury

Which jersey is better? East Haven

Simsbury

No. 10 North Branford vs. No. 6 Xavier