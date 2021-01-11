Pete’s Picks: The CT Hockey Sweater Tournament Round of 32

Welcome back to Pete’s Picks, your weekly look into the mind of the GameTimeCT sports producer who has built way too many lego sets over the past 10 months.
The first round of the CT Hockey Sweater Tournament is in the books.
Many of the higher seeds advanced, but there were some upsets.
In the Quick Bracket No. 11 Hall/Southington knocked off No. 6 E.O. Smith/Tolland while No. 4 West Haven won with 81-percent of the votes for its matchup.
In the Bonino Bracket, No. 12 East Haven advanced and No. 13 East Catholic knocked off Nick’s Bonino’s former team No. 4 Farmington Valley. No. 6 Xavier scored 82-percent of the votes, leading all teams.
Over in the Pacioretty bracket No. 13 Masuk and No. 11 Ridgefield both advanced in more double digit seeded wins.
The Drury bracket was chalk as all the top seeds moved on.
To see all the first round results, click here.
We have now entered the round of 32 teams and there are no more byes.
In regards to photos. We used photos that we have taken over the years, some were used with the help of some team’s Twitter accounts and others were submitted. If a photo representing a team is not the updated version of the jersey, please email me at pete.paguaga@hearstmediact.com and I will update the photos immediately.
Now the real reason why you are all here, voting.
Let’s get at it. The polls will close on Tuesday night (Jan. 12) at 7 p.m.
♦♦♦
No. 8 North Haven vs. No. 1 Fairfield Prep
No. 5 Cheshire vs. No. 4 Wilton
No. 7 Glastonbury vs. No. 2 Lyman Hall
No. 6 Watertown/Pomperaug vs. No. 3 Notre Dame-Fairfield
♦♦♦
No. 9 Staples vs. No. 1 Hamden
No. 5 Trumbull vs. No. 4 West Haven
No. 7 Northwest Catholic vs. No. 2 Darien
No. 11 Hall/Southington vs. No. 3 Woodstock Academy
♦♦♦
No. 8 Guilford vs. No. 1 New Canaan
No. 13 Masuk vs. No. 5 Amity
No. 7 New Milford vs. No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven
No. 11 Ridgefield vs. No. 3 Branford
♦♦♦
No. 8 Immaculate vs. No. 1 Simsbury
No. 13 East Catholic vs. No. 12 East Haven
No. 10 North Branford vs. No. 2 Greenwich
No. 6 Xavier vs. No. 3 Enfield