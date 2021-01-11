Pete’s Picks: The CT Hockey Sweater Tournament Round of 32

Welcome back to Pete’s Picks, your weekly look into the mind of the GameTimeCT sports producer who has built way too many lego sets over the past 10 months.

The first round of the CT Hockey Sweater Tournament is in the books.

Many of the higher seeds advanced, but there were some upsets.

In the Quick Bracket No. 11 Hall/Southington knocked off No. 6 E.O. Smith/Tolland while No. 4 West Haven won with 81-percent of the votes for its matchup.

In the Bonino Bracket, No. 12 East Haven advanced and No. 13 East Catholic knocked off Nick’s Bonino’s former team No. 4 Farmington Valley. No. 6 Xavier scored 82-percent of the votes, leading all teams.

Over in the Pacioretty bracket No. 13 Masuk and No. 11 Ridgefield both advanced in more double digit seeded wins.

The Drury bracket was chalk as all the top seeds moved on.

We have now entered the round of 32 teams and there are no more byes.

In regards to photos. We used photos that we have taken over the years, some were used with the help of some team’s Twitter accounts and others were submitted. If a photo representing a team is not the updated version of the jersey, please email me at pete.paguaga@hearstmediact.com and I will update the photos immediately.

Now the real reason why you are all here, voting.

Let’s get at it. The polls will close on Tuesday night (Jan. 12) at 7 p.m.

♦♦♦

No. 8 North Haven vs. No. 1 Fairfield Prep

Which jersey is better? North Haven

Fairfield Prep Loading ... Loading ...

No. 5 Cheshire vs. No. 4 Wilton

Which jersey is better? Wilton

Cheshire Loading ... Loading ...

No. 7 Glastonbury vs. No. 2 Lyman Hall

Which jersey is better? Lyman Hall

Glastonbury Loading ... Loading ...

No. 6 Watertown/Pomperaug vs. No. 3 Notre Dame-Fairfield

Which jersey is better? Notre Dame-Fairfield

Watertown/Pomperaug Loading ... Loading ...

♦♦♦

No. 9 Staples vs. No. 1 Hamden

Which jersey is better? Staples

Hamden Loading ... Loading ...

No. 5 Trumbull vs. No. 4 West Haven

Which jersey is better? Trumbull

West Haven Loading ... Loading ...

No. 7 Northwest Catholic vs. No. 2 Darien

Which jersey is better? Darien

Northwest Catholic Loading ... Loading ...

No. 11 Hall/Southington vs. No. 3 Woodstock Academy

Which jersey is better? Hall/Southington

Woodstock Academy Loading ... Loading ...

♦♦♦

No. 8 Guilford vs. No. 1 New Canaan

Which jersey is better? Guilford

New Canaan Loading ... Loading ...

No. 13 Masuk vs. No. 5 Amity

Which jersey is better? Amity

Masuk Loading ... Loading ...

No. 7 New Milford vs. No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven

Which jersey is better? Notre Dame-West Haven

New Millford Loading ... Loading ...

No. 11 Ridgefield vs. No. 3 Branford

Which jersey is better? Branford

Ridgefield Loading ... Loading ...

♦♦♦

No. 8 Immaculate vs. No. 1 Simsbury

Which jersey is better? Immaculate

Simsbury Loading ... Loading ...

No. 13 East Catholic vs. No. 12 East Haven

Which jersey is better? East Haven

East Catholic Loading ... Loading ...

No. 10 North Branford vs. No. 2 Greenwich

Which jersey is better? Greenwich

North Branford Loading ... Loading ...

No. 6 Xavier vs. No. 3 Enfield