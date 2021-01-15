Pete’s Picks: The CT Hockey Sweater Tournament Elite 8

Welcome back to Pete’s Picks, your weekly look into the mind of the GameTimeCT sports producer who once ate six hot dogs at halftime while covering a football game.

We have made it to the Elite 8, also known as the regional finals.

Eight more teams were knocked out after the last round of voting and now there are just eight teams left.

Another No. 1 team was eliminated and only one top seed remains.

No. 1 Fairfield Prep was upset in convincing fashion by No. 5 Cheshire (60%-40%) in the Drury Bracket, while Lyman Hall beat Notre Dame-Fairfield.

In the Quick Bracket, West Haven continues its tear through the bracket beating Staples and Woodstock Academy topped Darien.

Guilford and Notre Dame-West Haven advanced in the Pacioretty Bracket.

Over in the Bonino Bracket No. 10 North Branford is still alive after beating Xavier and the lone No. 1 Simsbury advanced past East Haven.

Now the real reason why you are all here, voting.

Let’s get at it. The polls will close on Monday night (Jan. 18) at 7 p.m.

No. 5 Cheshire vs. No. 2 Lyman Hall

Which jersey is better? Lyman Hall

No. 4 West Haven vs. No. 3 Woodstock Academy

Which jersey is better? Woodstock Academy

No. 9 Guilford vs. No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven

Which jersey is better? Guilford

No. 10 North Branford vs. No. 1 Simsbury