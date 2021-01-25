Pete’s Picks: The CT Hockey Sweater Tournament Champion has been crowned

Welcome back to Pete’s Picks, your weekly look into the mind of the GameTimeCT sports producer who is tired of setting up polls on this website and then having to close them.

Could you blame me? It was earlier this month when we started the CT Hockey Sweater Tournament and now after six rounds of play and countless matchups, a champion has been crowned.

And the champion is… Cheshire!

Instead of cueing up ‘One Shining Moment’ here is the 2021 USA Hockey team celebrating their World Juniors Championship.

The No. 5 seed out of the Drury Bracket defeated No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven, out of the Pacioretty Bracket (60% to 40%).

It was a dominating performance, but to anyone who has been following along with this tournament, it is not surprising.

Cheshire won every single matchup, but the Final Four, by over 10% of the vote.

Congratulations to Cheshire for winning and thank you to everyone for following along and voting.

It was a fun month watching all the hockey players, teams and even administrators come together to vote for their teams.

Teams are already on the ice practicing and pick drops soon.

I’ll see you out there.

If you would like to see the previous results: