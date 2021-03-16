Petersen, Newtown eliminate New Milford in SWC opening round

NEWTOWN — You could easily hear Newtown boys basketball coach Tim Tallcouch yell out one specific word in the relatively quiet Nighthawks’ gymnasium Monday night.

“Help!”

That specific instruction came when Jojo Wallace had the ball at the top of the perimeter. Tallcouch wanted the double-team to come when the New Milford sophomore headed into the lane. Wallace was going to get his points, but the Nighthawks were going to make sure he worked for them — or make someone else beat them.

“He is a top player not only in the SWC, but in the state,” Tallcouch said about Wallace. “We were trying to get a second body on him.”

Newtown has a star player in his own right, a senior who kept his season and high school career alive. Jack Petersen posted a double-double (27 points, 11 rebounds) to help the sixth-seeded Nighthawks eliminate No. 11 New Milford 63-46 in the South-West Conference tournament opening round.

If this was Petersen’s final home game in a Nighthawks’ uniform, he certainly went out in style.

“Obviously there is always that competitive edge, when you have someone like that (Wallace) you can go back and forth with, it’s really something special,” said Petersen, who will be playing baseball at UConn next season.

Said Tallcouch: “On and off the floor, Jack represents this community so well….. It’s going to be a huge loss. What I am extremely proud of is he has taken this year with this young crew that we have to settle, guide, and show them what it takes to win.”

Newtown's Jack Petersen after what is likely his final home game, a victory over New Milford in the SWC playoffs.

Newtown (7-5) heads into Thursday’s 6 p.m. quarterfinal at No. 3 Immaculate playing its best basketball of the season, riding a five-game winning streak. That started with an overtime win at New Milford.

Wallace finished with 25 points. No one else was in double figures for the Green Wave.

“At the beginning of the year he was being face-guarded. As the year went on, he was going against two players and now he is going against three,” New Milford coach Al Tolomeo said. “When we make shots off of that, we are successful. We have had a hard time playing for 32 minutes this season. We have spurts when things are going good. Some of the guys didn’t make shots to make his night a little bit easier.”

Jack Petersen goes behind his back and beats the third quarter buzzer for Newtown. Check out Newtown coach Tim Tallcouch's reaction. Man has some moves!

Newtown went on a 9-0 run early in the second quarter to open up an 11-point lead (27-16). Petersen had a pair of baskets during the run.

New Milford answered with a six-point run of its own. Wallace scored all 10 points for the Green Wave in the quarter, including a layin just before the halftime buzzer sounded.

“He is lethal with the floater once he gets into the paint,” Tallcouch said.

Jojo Wallace with the dunk for New Milford.

Petersen hit a pair of 3-pointers to help the Nighthawks on a 10-1 run to start the second half and move out to a 41-27 lead. It ended up being too insurmountable of a lead for the Green Wave.

“(The halftime discussion) was about, ‘Get four stops, get four scores and let’s widen this lead,’” Tallcouch said. “Once we built that lead up, I felt we were in the driver’s seat.”

Joe McCray added 10 points and Isaiah Williams grabbed 11 rebounds for Newtown.

Player of the Game

Jack Petersen, Newtown: Finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds in likely his final home game for the Nighthawks. Peterson will play baseball at UConn next season.

Quotable

Jack’s a tough a matchup. He can put the ball on the ground and get to the basket. He knows how to win, he knows how to prepare and he knows how to play hard. When he starts making outside shots, he is really tough.”

New Milford coach Al Tolomeo on Jack Petersen.

NEWTOWN 63, NEW MILFORD 46

(at Newtown)

N. Milford 14-10-14-8-46

Newtown 18-13-21-11-63

New Milford (46)

Justin Leclair 1 0-0 3, Sam Tarrant 3 3-5 9, Cam Perez 0 0-0 0, Nathan Lawson 3 1-1 7, Jack Coloneri 0 0-1 0, Stephen Spampinato 1 0-0 2, Jojo Wallace 10 5-6 25. Totals 14 9-13 46.

Newtown (63)

Jack Petersen 10 5-6 27, Joe McCray 5 0-4 10, Isaiah Williams 3 0-1 6, Liam O’Connell 3 0-0 7, Cam Ward 3 0-2 6, Saahil Ray 2 2-2 7. Totals 26 7-15 63.

3-pointers: NM: Leclair; New: Petersen 2, O’Cinnell, Ray. Records: NM 3-9; New 7-5.