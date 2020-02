Danbury’s Viviana Flores (12) drives to the basket past Norwalk’s Rosalinda Kennerly (25) in their girls basketball game on Thursday at Danbury High School. Danbury’s Viviana Flores (12) drives to the basket past Norwalk’s Rosalinda Kennerly (25) in their girls basketball game on Thursday at Danbury High School. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Perry propels Danbury past Norwalk in OT 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

Kianna Perry led the Danbury girls basketball team to a 52-51 FCIAC victory in overtime Thursday at Danbury High School. Perry scored 22 points, including the decisive free throw with 7.4 seconds left.

Danbury improves to 9-3 in the FCIAC, tied for third with both Norwalk and Stamford. Staples leads the FCIAC at 11-2, followed by Trumbull at 9-2.