Perachi the difference in Shepaug win over Gilbert in battle of Berkshire’s top scorers

WINSTED — Shepaug Valley’s 68-56 boys basketball win at The Gilbert School was billed as a matchup between the Berkshire League’s leading scorers — Shepaug’s Owen Hibbard and Gilbert’s Dylan Crowley.

Crowley, a 6-4 swingman, started the Coronavirus-shortened season with a league record-tying 54 points in a win at Housatonic High School.

Hibbard, a 5-10 pure guard, has already shattered Shepaug’s school career scoring record, with four more regular-season games and a league tournament left to play.

But Monday at Gilbert, a funny thing happened on the way to the hoop. Crowley and Hibbard each finished with a deadlocked 21 points in the scoring contest, but Shepaug’s Mike Perachi, a 6-4 senior forward, stole the show with a dazzling 26 points of his own.

Sixteen of them came in a first half that ended with a 37-20 Spartan lead that proved insurmountable, despite a dazzling effort by Gilbert’s Anthony Carfiro to turn Perachi’s trick in the second half.

All of Carfiro’s 19 points came in the final two periods, along with a steady effort by the league’s scoring leaders — 11 more by Crowley, 12 by Hibbard.

Carfiro scored seven points in a 10-0 Yellowjacket run at the beginning of the third period, closing the gap to 37-31.

But then Perachi came back for eight points in the 11-0 Spartan run that followed, along with three from Hibbard and the game was essentially clinched.

“We couldn’t have done it without Perachi tonight,” said Shepaug coach Matt Lefevre.

“He’s got more moves than I do,” smiled Hibbard.

Crowley and Hibbard both move on to college next year — Crowley at Western New England University for basketball, Hibbard at Roger Williams for baseball.

But on a Monday night at Gilbert, while the BL was conceding their top talents’ scoring prowess, it was also a time for two more players to take a bow.

SHEPAUG 68, GILBERT 56

Shepaug 19 18 11 20 — 68

Gilbert 9 11 14 22 — 56

Shepaug (68): Logan Pacific 3-0-6; Owen Hibbard 8-3-21; Cole Davenport 1-1-3; Matt Sheedy 4-0-8; Michael Perachi 12-0-26; Luke Schneider 2-0-4; Totals: 30-4/14-68

Gilbert (56): Anthony Carfiro 10-0-19; Devin Ross 3-0-6; Dylan Crowley 8-2-21; Jesse Schmidt 3-2-8; Totals: 23-4/7-56

3-point goals: S — Hibbard 2; Perachi 2. G — Carfiro 3; Crowley 3

Records: Shepaug 5-3; Gilbert 1-5