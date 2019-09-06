Pequot football 2019: WINDSOR LOCKS/SUFFIELD/EAST GRANBY PREVIEW

[Vitals]

COACH — JASON QUA (6th year, 19-32)

CONFERENCE — Pequot

PLAYOFF CLASS — M ( co-op

HOME — Windsor Locks HS Stadium

2017 RECORD — 5-5

2018 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Rockville, 6:30 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — MaxPreps | FACEBOOK

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Jameson Gill (QB/DB), Miguel Gonzalez (RB/LB), Adam Moreland (OL)

[Outlook]

This is the year they’ve been waiting for.

For the Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby co-op, a strong senior class– totaling 16 — that has already gained multiple years of varsity experience is leading to high expectations. Like about half the field, this group is hopeful of reaching unknown that is barren desert of the Class M playoffs.

With all but four starters returning, chemistry is no problem. Running back Eric Pino is one of the best in the conference and is primed for a big season in the option offense. He has more than 1,000 career yards and coach Jason Qua said he could reach the 2,000-mark this fall.

A key departure was quarterback Jameson Gill, but a pair of seniors on the roster are ready to shine — Gabe Qua and Matt Raine. Raine also led the team with 63 tackles a year ago and will be a key linebacker.

Pino (as a defensive back) and lineman Danny Belsen were All-Uncas players last year. Belsen moved from linebacker last year after a seven-interception season and had 31 tackles a year ago. Fellow senior Jon Savalier will also carry the rock.

Windsor Locks went 5-5 last year which also included a one and two-point loss. With this much experience back, a playoff push isn’t out of the possibility.

Sept. 13 — at Rockville,* 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 — GILBERT/NORTHWESTERN,* 1 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman,* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 — OLD SAYBROOK/WESTBROOK,* 1 p.m.

Oct. 12– MORGAN,* 1 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Granby/Canton,* 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 — ELLINGTON,* 1 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at SMSA/University/Classical,* 6 p.m.

Nov. 22 — at North Branford,* 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 27 — STAFFORD/EAST WINDSOR/SOMERS,* 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game