Pequot Football 2019: VALLEY REGIONAL / OLD LYME preview

[Vitals]

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Jason O’Brien WR/DB/K (SCSU), Ryan Santos QB, Nick Braga RB/DB, Ben Falivene DL/OL, Garrhette Watrous TE/LB, Jaelen Arnum WR/S, Justin Robida LB

[Outlook]

When Nonnewaug announced that it would be dropping its varsity football program for a season and play just a junior varsity team last year, the ripple effect cost Valley Regional a better chance at earning a Class S playoff spot last season.

VROL was unable to find a 10th game to replace Nonnewaug. The Warriors wound up finishing 7-2 and missed out on the postseason by a mere 1.22 points. As it was, a 27-21 loss to Haddam-Killingworth in the season finale sealed Valley’s fate.

This year’s team will look different with a lot of key players from a year having graduated.

One of the top losses for the Warriors is Jason O’Brien. The wide receiver was one of the most explosive players in the conference, catching 51 passes, 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns.

Valley coach Tim King said Brian Rankin and Colby Andrews will help shoulder the responsibilities of the receiving corps.

Junior Jack Cox, who threw for 581 yards and three touchdowns last year, is now the starting quarterback. Even with limited snaps a year ago, he did lead the game-winning drive against Rockville.

Anthony Rosario, a junior, will be the running back for the Warriors and Justin Badolato and Arick Outama will join him in the backfield.

King said that the team’s defensive and offensive lineman can be strengths for the team, but have to continue to develop.

Valley Regional plays three top Pequot teams — Cromwell/Portland, Coginchaug co-op and the Stafford co-op — in three of the first four weeks of the year.

Sept. 13 — vs. MORGAN*, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Cromwell/Portland*, 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 — vs. COGINCHAUG/HALE RAY/EAST HAMPTON*, 1 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Stafford/East Windsor/Somers*, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 — vs. COVENTRY/WINDHAM TECH/BOLTON/LYMAN*, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at North Branford*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at SMSA/UNIVERSITY/CLASSICAL*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 15 — vs. OLD SAYBROOK/WESTBROOK*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 21 — vs. GILBERT/NORTHWESTERN*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 — at Haddam-Killingworth*, 6:30 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game