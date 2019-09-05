Pequot Football 2019: SMSA / UNIVERSITY / CLASSICAL preview

[Vitals]

COACH — KEVIN QUINN (4th year, 18-14)

CONFERENCE — Pequot

PLAYOFF CLASS — M (co-op)

HOME — Annie Fisher Field and Dillon Stadium, Hartford

2018 RECORD — 6-4

2019 OPENER — Sept. 12 vs. North Branford, 6 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Hayden Jordan, WR/DB (UConn); Naseim Harrison, WR/DB; Luis Guzman, OL/DL

[Outlook]

After reaching the state semifinals the previous season, the SMSA/Classical/University co-op team made a slight retreat in 2018. The Tigerhawks lost four of their first six games before ending the year with a four-game winning streak that wasn’t enough to get SMSA back into the postseason.

But with seven starters returning on offense and six on defense, SMSA will look to extend that momentum and avoid another wobbly start this fall.

“Our senior class,” coach Kevin Quinn said when asked about his team’s strength. “They have been with the program four years and they know the offense and defense inside out.”

Two of those seniors, Devin Hill and Mark Boyer, shared time at quarterback last year. Hill was the full-time starter as a sophomore but doubled as a running back last fall due to injuries to other players. Hill and Boyer combined to throw for 1,297 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2018.

“There is an old saying that if you have two quarterbacks you don’t have one,” Quinn said. “But the team and coaching staff don’t see it that way. I am 100 percent confident with either Hill or Boyer calling the signals. They each do things that the other doesn’t and they complement each other. Most importantly, the team is confident whoever is calling the signals.”

Senior Jordan Rivera will be the primary running back for the Tigerhawks. He began last season on the offensive line before moving to the backfield and gaining 405 yards on 45 carries in the final five games.

SMSA’s biggest graduation hit on offense came with the departure of receivers Hayden Jordan and Naseim Harrison, both of whom were three-time All-Conference selections. Junior Julian Ryans (16 catches, 162 yards) and senior Keith Berrouet (eight catches, 92 yards) are the top returnees.

“This receiver group may not be as talented as [in] past years, but this is the best route-running and run-blocking group that we have had,” Quinn said. “We will definitely spread the ball around more than we have in the past and it should keep a lot of receivers happy.”

The offensive line should also be a plus as four starters return, including senior Hector Feliciano.

Rivera spearheads the defense from his spot at linebacker — he led the conference in tackles (106) last season and had a team-high five sacks.

Fellow linebacker Boyer added 77 tackles and will be another key player on a defense that also features Hill at cornerback and Feliciano at defensive tackle.

SMSA will play its final three home games close to campus at the refurbished Dillon Stadium. The team’s first two home games are at Annie Fisher Middle School.

Sept. 12 — NORTH BRANFORD* at Annie Fisher, 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Coginchaug/Hale Ray/East Hampton*, 1 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Morgan*, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 — GRANBY/CANTON* at Annie Fischer, 6 p.m.

Oct. 19 — at Ellington*, 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Coventry/Windham Tech/Lyman Memorial/Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — VALLEY REGIONAL/OLD LYME* at Dillon Stadium, 6 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Cromwell/Portland*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 15 — WINDSOR LOCKS/SUFFIELD/EAST GRANBY* at Dillon Stadium, 6 p.m.

Nov. 22 — STAFFORD/SOMERS/EAST WINDSOR** at Dillon Stadium, 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game