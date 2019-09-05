Pequot Football 2019: ROCKVILLE preview

[Vitals]

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

QB Ben Ambro, RB/DB Kejuan Greene, RB/DB Nick Foley, WR/DB Kai Armstrong

[Outlook]

A state champion in 1990, a finalist as recently as 1995, Rockville hadn’t had a winning season since 2004 and hadn’t made the playoffs since that last finals appearance.

Last year’s team ended those unhappy streaks in coach Erick Knickerbocker’s first season, but it’s only a start.

“We learned we still have a long way to go if we want to fully ‘Restore the Rock’ … back to the glory days of the program,” Knickerbocker said. “We believe the team last year built the foundation of what our program will look like for years to come. This year’s challenge is to take that next step forward.”

For the second year in a row, the Rams will have six starters back on both sides of the ball; helpful, but they’ll have some big holes to fill.

Most notably, they have to find a replacement for three-year starting quarterback Ben Ambro. That could be senior co-captain Jon O’Coin, who has been a running back and linebacker. It also could be sophomore Matt Ryan, who led the Rams’ junior varsity to an undefeated season last year.

The winner of that competition will be throwing to Jaquan Dufour, another co-captain who is getting looks from at least one Division 1 college. Chris Mierez will be another option at receiver, as could be sophomore Deshaun Perry, who might also get some carries on the ground.

Running back is another spot that will have to be filled. Kevin Foley likely slides in for his brother Nick. Alex Deane, Joe Kaminski and Travon Edmonson are all in the mix.

The Rams have the interior of their offensive line back, with Jacey Rivera flanked by guards Gavin Toomey and Avery Wilson, but they’ll be looking for tackles, much like they will be middle linebackers.

Fill some of those holes, though, and the Rams could have another solid season. They’ll see some new opponents; two of their three regular-season losses are off the schedule. They beat both Granby and Canton last year, and that new co-op is on their slate.

It begins Sept. 13 at home against the Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby co-op.

“We lost three (regular-season) games last year, two of them in the final four minutes, one on the final play,” Knickerbocker said. “We need to become a tougher team this year (mentally/physically) to compete with the best teams in the Pequot.”

Sept. 13 — WINDSOR LOCKS/SUFFIELD/EAST GRANBY,* 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at OSW,* 11 a.m.

Sept. 27 — at Granby/Canton (Canton),* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 — NORTH BRANFORD,* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Coginchaug/Hale-Ray/East Hampton,* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 — at Gilbert/Northwestern,* 1 p.m.

Nov. 1 — STAFFORD/EAST WINDSOR/SOMERS,* 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 — COVENTRY/WINDHAM TECH/BOLTON/LYMAN,* 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 22 — MORGAN,* 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Ellington,* 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game