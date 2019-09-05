Pequot Football 2019: OLD SAYBROOK / WESTBROOK

[Vitals]

COACH — MIKE MARONE (5th year, 28-12)

CONFERENCE — Pequot

PLAYOFF CLASS — S (co-op)

HOME — Old Saybrook HS Turf

2018 RECORD — 6-4

2019 OPENER — Sept. 14 vs. Coginchaug/Hale Ray/East Hampton, 11 a.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Dan Almada, RB (CCSU), Luke Duffy OLB, David McCain OL (Bryant), Antonio Castro OL, Landis Twomey FB/DL, Max Thomas SE/CB, Gavin Duthie OL

[Outlook]

Old Saybroook/Westbrook will be replacing a lot from its offensive squad that rushed for 215 yards a game and scored 21.2 points a game last year.

Of the 2,154 yards of rushing, only 582 yards return as well as only three of their 21 rushing touchdowns. In their passing game, the Rams lost almost every receiving yard and touchdown they had a year ago.

Fortunately, quarterback Jack McDowell is back under center. A year ago he threw for 638 yards and eight touchdowns, while rushing for 530 yards and three touchdowns.

Fifth-year Mike Marone said both of his running backs and wide receivers will be “new and young” this season.

Norman Root is one of two returning offensive lineman and he will see time on the defensive line, as well.

Senior Cooper Pavlovich led the team with 80 tackles last season and added three sacks. He’s back at inside linebacker for the Rams.

Old Saybrook/Westbrook opens with three playoff contending teams and will play three more contenders the rest of the season.

Sept. 14 — vs. COGINCHAUG/HALE RAY/EAST HAMPTION*, 11 a.m.

Sept. 21 — vs. ROCKVILLE*, 11 a.m.

Sept. 28 — vs. HADDAM-KILLINGWORTH*, 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 5 — at Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby*, 1 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at Gilbert/Northwestern*, 1 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at North Branford*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 — vs. CROMWELL/PORTLAND*, 2 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Valley Regional/Old Lyme*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 22 — at Granby/Canton*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 — vs. MORGAN*, 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game