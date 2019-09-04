Pequot Football 2019: NORTH BRANFORD preview

[Vitals]

COACH — MARK BASIL (18th year, 118-66)

CONFERENCE — Pequot

PLAYOFF CLASS — S (239 boys enrollment)

HOME — Colafati Field, North Branford

2018 RECORD — 2-8

2019 OPENER — Sept. 12 at SMSA/University/Classical, 6 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Nick Mancini RB/LB, Colby Anastatio OL/DL, Tyler Sibley OL/DL

[Outlook]

Experience goes a long way in a conference like the Pequot and North Branford has 14 starters back from a year ago.

The Thunderbirds, who last made the postseason in 2014 when they lost in the Class S Small championship, are bringing back three starting offensive lineman, their two top receivers, top running back and starting quarterback from an offense that scored 14 points per game.

Brandon Fratta started eight games as a sophomore and a few as a freshman. He threw for 1,101 yards and six touchdowns and added 72 yards on the ground and another score.

Coach Mark Basil said his junior is a dual threat quarterback.

Versatile junior Tyler DiNapoli led the team with 591 rushing yards and six touchdowns and even played a little quarterback while Fratta was injured last year.

“(He’s a) good all-around athlete who returns punts and kicks as well,” Basil said of DiNapoli.

Fratta has two of his other top weapons back in junior Alex Clinton (24 catches, 469 yards and three touchdowns) and Nate Raymond (15 catches, 260 yards and one touchdown). They will be joined with Trevor Holzer and Aiden Ferrucci who will are solid slot receivers, Basil said.

All-stater Nick Mancini, the face of the program for much of the last three years, has graduated and his 128 tackles will not be easy to replace. North Branford will now look to junior Jamison O’Brien and Clinton. As sophomores, the duo combined to make 98 tackles. O’Brien added three sacks.

If North Branford is going to make a run at returning to the postseason, it will have its hands full in the first four weeks.

After opening up with SMSA/University/Classical, the T-Birds have three straight dates vs. playoff teams from a year ago: North Branford plays host to Class S finalist Haddam-Killingworth, then hit the road to play Cromwell/Portland and Rockville.

Sept. 12 — at SMSA/University/Classical*, 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 — vs. HADDAM-KILLINGWORTH*, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Cromwell/Portland*, 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Rockville*, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 — vs. OLD SAYBROOK/WESTBROOK*, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 — vs. VALLEY REGIONAL/OLD LYME*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 — at Ellington*, 1 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Morgan*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 22 — vs. WINDSOR LOCK/SUFFIELD/EAST GRANBY*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 27 — vs. COGINCHAUG/HALE RAY/EAST HAMPTON*, 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game