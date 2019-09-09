Pequot Football 2019: MORGAN preview

[Vitals]

COACH — PETER NYE (4th year, 9-21)

CONFERENCE — Pequot

PLAYOFF CLASS — S (303 boys enrollment)

HOME — Peters Complex, Clinton

2018 RECORD — 3-7

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Valley Regional/Old Lyme, 6:30 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxprep

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Mike Savage LB, Gabe Furches NG, Ryan Caldwell WR, JP Nye QB

[Outlook]

Bookended by a pair of three game losing streaks doomed the Huskies season a year ago.

This season the Huskies will have to replace a handful of skill players for their pass heavy offense that scored 23.5 points per game.

Gone is quarterback JP Nye along with top receivers Ryan Caldwell, Deven Talarczyk and Mike Savage.

Mike Zingerella, a receiver a year ago, has shifted under center for the Huskies and coach Peter Nye said his senior signal caller is “smart and agile and very capable of running and throwing.”

His main target will be Liam Whelan, a senior, and he will be tasked with leading a “young but talented” group of receivers, Nye said.

The Huskies have four returning offensive lineman — Ben Lichack, Jordan Armstrong, Diego Paleaz and Chris Morris.

Morgan opens up the season with Pequot powerhouse Valley Regional/Old Lyme, the Huskies will then face off against Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby, Cromwell/Portland, Haddam-Killingworth, Cogincahug/Hale Ray/East Hamption and Rockville this season.

Sept. 13 — at Valley Regional/Old Lyme*, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — vs. SMSA/UNIVERSITY/CLASSICAL*, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 — vs. ELLINGTON*, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby*, 1 p.m.

Oct. 25 — vs. CROMWELL/PORTLAND*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — vs. HADDAM-KILLINGWORTH*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 — at Coginchaug/Hale Ray/East Hampton*, 1 p.m.

Nov. 15 — vs. NORTH BRANFORD*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 22 — at Rockville*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Old Saybrook/Westbrook*, 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game