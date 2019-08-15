Pequot Football 2019: GRANBY/CANTON preview

Vitals

COACH — ERIK SHORTELL (4th year overall, 1st as co-op)

CONFERENCE — Pequot Uncas

PLAYOFF CLASS — M (co-op)

M (co-op) HOME — Granby Memorial High School Field (will play one game at Canton)

(will play one game at Canton) 2017 RECORD — Granby 7-3, Canton 1-9

Granby 7-3, Canton 1-9 2018 OPENER — Sept. 7 vs. East Catholic, 9 a.m.

Sept. 7 vs. East Catholic, 9 a.m. TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps; FACEBOOK: Granby Football; TWITTER: @GMHSFootball860

Top Players

Key losses

Ben Kibby (OL/DL), Conor Hogan (TE/DL), Garrett Strain (WR/DL/LB), Tyler Perez (OL/DL), Matt Zyzdorf (K), Andel Smith Jr. (WR/DB), Dugan Lloyd (QB), Gavin Wood (TE), Joey Fitzgerald (DL), Ryan Delehoy (OL/DL)

Outlook

Granby and Canton, Thanksgiving week rivals since 2011, have had contrasting fortunes as individual programs, recently

Granby, which formed its program in 2010, has remained relatively competitive since its 10-1 Class S playoff run in 2015. Canton, which rekindled its program in 2007 after a 47-year absence, has struggled with numbers. The Warriors won two games since a 10-2 Class S playoff run in 2014.

With the program’s future in constantly in doubt and player safety an issue, Canton agreed to join Granby Memorial to form a co-op for the first time.

Presented in the winter and approved in May, Granby will be the host team and games will be played at Granby’s home complex with the exception of its Week 3 game against Rockville, which will be played at Canton. The Bears went 7-3 last year while Canton finished 1-9 for the second-consecutive year. Each had about 30 players and combining means a move up to Class M.

According to the Collinsville Press, the deal for the co-op is just for one season, rather than two. Both schools’ available players are pushing the co-op cap of 32.

The Bears will welcome the depth from adding a second school, and between the two squads each starting position will return a starter from last year. Developing chemistry in such a sport period of time might be a concern, but head coach Erik Shortell said the squad has “embraced the brotherhood mentality.”

Senior quarterback Jackson Rome (Granby) will lead the rushing attack again this fall. He led his team with 610 yards on the ground (5.4 per attempt) last fall while teammate Sam Attianese (333 yards) and Dan Disabella (282) will also get carries.

Shortell said Rome has worked tirelessly in the weight room all offseason in anticipate of what could be a big season for the co-op. The group of backs is the strongest position on the roster, Shortell added.

Defense was a strength last year for Granby — the school held its opponents to six points or less in all seven wins, including four shutouts. Several key starters graduated, but reinforcements from Canton will likely fill these slots. This includes senior linebacker Carter Gavin, who will be one of the co-op’s captains.

Rockville, Haddam-Killingworth, Cromwell and Valley Regional should be the cream of the Pequot League, Shortell said. Based on last season and the addition of the Canton players, the Bears could challenge for a top spot in the league again.

Sept. 13 — at Stafford/East Windsor/Somers,** 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 — ELLINGTON,** 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — ROCKVILLE,** 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at SMSA/University/Classical,** 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Haddam-Killingworth,* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at SMSA/University/Classical,** 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 — WINDSOR LOCKS/SUFFIELD/EAST GRANBY,* 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 — at Coginchaug/Hale Ray/East Hampton,* 1 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman,** 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 — GILBERT/NORTHWESTERN,** 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 22 — OLD SAYBROOK/WESTBROOK,* 6:30 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

**Division game

*Conference game