Pequot Football 2019: GILBERT/NORTHWESTERN preview

[Vitals]

COACH — SCOTT SALUIS (12th year, 71-49)

CONFERENCE — Pequot

PLAYOFF CLASS — Class M (Co-op)

HOME — Van Why Field, Winsted

2018 RECORD — 4-6

2019 OPENER — Sept. 21 at Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps | TWITTER — @GN_Football

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Alex Smith FB/LB, Eric Lissy, QB/DB, Jon Chappel TE/DL, Zach McCellan

[Outlook]

The Gilbert/Northwestern co-op is coming off of a 4-6 season, but the co-op does return a handful a starters from a season ago.

Chase Sanden returns as quarterback for the Yellowjackets, after taking over during last season. He will be protected by a handful of returning offensive lineman. Dylan Keith, Nate Garala and Dylan Phillips all started last season.

Junior Marco Folino will be in the backfield in the run heavy Yellowjackets’ offense. Keith will also lead the defensive line for the co-op.

The co-op started the season 4-3 before losing its last three games of the season, being shut out twice.

Gilbert/Northwestern opens its season in Week 2 on the road against Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby.

The Yellowjackets also face off against playoff hopefuls Haddam-Killingworth, Rockville, Stafford/East Windsor/Somers, Granby/Canton and Valley Regional/Old Lyme.

Sept. 21 — at Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby*, 1 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Ellington*, 1 p.m.

Oct. 5 — HADDAM-KILLINGWORTH*, 3 p.m.

Oct. 12 — OLD SAYBROOK/WESTBROOK*, 1 p.m.

Oct. 26 — ROCKVILLE*, 1 p.m.

Nov. 2 — COVENTRY/WINDHAM TECH/BOLTON/LYMAN*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Stafford/East Windsor/Somers*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Granby/Canton*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 21 — at Valley Regional/Old Lyme*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 — at Waterbury Career Academy*, 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game