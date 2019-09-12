GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Football

Pequot Football 2019: GILBERT/NORTHWESTERN preview

Gilbert/Northwestern is coming off a 4-6 season. (Contributed, Peter Wallace)

[Vitals]

  • COACHSCOTT SALUIS (12th year, 71-49) 
  • CONFERENCE — Pequot
  • PLAYOFF CLASS — Class M (Co-op)
  • HOMEVan Why Field, Winsted
  • 2018 RECORD — 4-6
  • 2019 OPENER — Sept. 21 at Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby
  • TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps | TWITTER —  @GN_Football

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Alex Smith FB/LB, Eric Lissy, QB/DB, Jon Chappel TE/DL, Zach McCellan

[Outlook]

The Gilbert/Northwestern co-op is coming off of a 4-6 season, but the co-op does return a handful a starters from a season ago. 

Chase Sanden returns as quarterback for the Yellowjackets, after taking over during last season. He will be protected by a handful of returning offensive lineman. Dylan Keith, Nate Garala and Dylan Phillips all started last season.

Junior Marco Folino will be in the backfield in the run heavy Yellowjackets’ offense. Keith will also lead the defensive line for the co-op.

The co-op started the season 4-3 before losing its last three games of the season, being shut out twice.

Gilbert/Northwestern opens its season in Week 2 on the road against Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby.

The Yellowjackets also face off against playoff hopefuls Haddam-Killingworth, Rockville, Stafford/East Windsor/Somers, Granby/Canton and Valley Regional/Old Lyme.

[2019 Schedule]

  • Sept. 21 — at Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby*, 1 p.m.
  • Sept. 28 — at Ellington*, 1 p.m.
  • Oct. 5 — HADDAM-KILLINGWORTH*, 3 p.m.
  • Oct. 12 — OLD SAYBROOK/WESTBROOK*, 1 p.m.
  • Oct. 26 — ROCKVILLE*, 1 p.m.
  • Nov. 2 — COVENTRY/WINDHAM TECH/BOLTON/LYMAN*, 6:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 8 — at Stafford/East Windsor/Somers*, 6:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 15 — at Granby/Canton*, 6:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 21 — at Valley Regional/Old Lyme*, 6:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 26 — at Waterbury Career Academy*, 6 p.m.
Home games in CAPS
*Conference game

