Pequot Football 2019: ELLINGTON preview

[Vitals]

COACH — SEAN BYRNE (7th year, 36-26)

CONFERENCE — Pequot

PLAYOFF CLASS — M (401 boys enrollment)

HOME — Ellington HS Football Field

2018 RECORD — 1-9

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs. Coventry/Windham Tech/Lyman Memorial/Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — MaxPreps | TWITTER — @FootballKnights

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Ryuan Anderson OL/DL, Jonathan Conte QB, Phoenix Fay LB

[Outlook]

Ellington fell on hard times in 2018. After years atop the leaderboard in the Pequot Uncas, and a regular contender for state playoff spots, the Knights lost their co-op with Somers in 2015 and had to go solo.

The Knights did fine to start, going 8-2 and 7-3 in the first two seasons, but then dropped to 5-5 and, last year, won just one game — a 21-12 victory over Canton, which eventually got folded into a co-op with Granby beginning this season.

Numbers remain an issue at Ellington, seventh-year coach Sean Byrne said. Ellington suits up 37 players, just barely enough to prevent a co-op, but low enough to cut into what little depth the program has.

Regardless, there’s still reason for optimism heading into 2019. Though the offense lost all but three starters, including Jonathan Conte at quarterback and four of five linemen, a good chunk of the Knights’ defense returns.

Sophomore Zachary Killoran takes over at quarterback after starting several games last season due to injury. “So he has an idea of what game speed feels like,” Byrne said. “He’s a very talented athlete and is developing nicely.”

He’ll be helped by the return of leading rusher and now-senior captain Nathan Schneider, who ran for 368 yards and a touchdown last season. “Nathan looks to build on last year,” Byrne said, adding that Daniel Cain moved over from wide receiver to help.

Though the lines were hit hard with losses, Byrne said he still has a capable front, anchored by juniors Alexander Rideout (6-foot-3, 246), Niko Giotsas (6-4, 245) and Colton Hurlburt (6-2, 240). “We have good size up front and should be able to control the line of scrimmage,” he said.

At receiver, junior Tom Garrow takes over for his graduated older brother Collin, who led the team with 20 catches for 289 yards and two scores last year. Byrne likes what he has in the slot with Michael Dixok (8 catches, 51 yards last year) and sophomore Michael Bontempo. Junior Baylen Kidd, Byrne said, will develop in to a deep threat.

Despite its tough season, Ellington’s defense last year did its part, allowing 26.5 points per game which, considering the offensive struggles, is encouraging heading into the new season.

Sept. 13 — at Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman Memorial,* 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Granby/Canton,* 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 — GILBERT/NORTHWESTERN,* 1 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Morgan,* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 — SMSA/UNIVERSITY/CLASSICAL,* 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Stafford/Somers/East Windsor,* 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 — NORTH BRANFORD,* 1 p.m.

Nov. 9 — at Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby,* 1 p.m.

Nov. 23 — COGINCHAUG/HALE RAY/EAST HAMPTON,* 1 p.m.

Nov. 28 — ROCKVILLE,* 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game