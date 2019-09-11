Pequot Football 2019: CROMWELL / PORTLAND preview





[Vitals]

COACH — RANDELL BENNETT (3rd year, 17-4)

CONFERENCE — Pequot

PLAYOFF CLASS — S (co-op)

HOME — Pierson Park, Cromwell

2018 RECORD — 9-2, lost to Stafford/Somers/East Windsor in Class S quarterfinals

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Haddam-Killingworth, 6:30 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps | TWITTER — @cromportfb

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

QB Bryce Karstetter; WR Nick Wright; WR Kevin Hinkle; RB/LB Bryan Lockwood; DL Chase Lopes; OL/DL Ismar Kandic

[Outlook]

Junior quarterback Cam Latronica will not throw for 2,793 yards and the Panthers’ offense likely won’t average 31 points per game this season, either.

Led by his predecessor, Bryce Karstetter, Cromwell/Portland’s 2018 aerial attack was truly special. Karstetter and receivers Nick Wright and Kevin Hinkle posted gaudy numbers and the Panthers went on to win nine games and clinch a Class S playoff berth.

What 2019 offers Latronica and a young cast of players is the opportunity to forge their own identity, starting with Friday’s season opener at Pequot rival Haddam-Killingworth.

“They understand what we’re up against and they welcome this challenge,” coach Randell Bennett said. “They’re tired of hearing, ‘you’re not going to be good because those guys aren’t here anymore.’ ”

There are just seven seniors on the roster and only two — running back/safety Justin Stergos and two-way lineman Marc Dufresne — on either side of the ball.

“After two scrimmages I think our young guys are learning about the speed of varsity football,” Bennett said. “Not that we were outclassed in those games, it was just about catching up to the football — things moving faster, the quarterback throws harder, our receivers got caught from behind by the trailers.

“We’ll be fine. We’ll be us. We’re just young, but we have good players. I think we’ll be able to play at a high level. I think these guys are hungry and dialed in with the game of football.”

Latronica and Stergos were used sparingly out of the backfield last season, but they will be the focal points of the offense this fall. Bennett said the Panthers will rely on Latronica’s legs as well as his arm to keep the ball moving.

“We will be more of a running attack this year,” the coach said. “I think we’ll be able to attack people in a number of ways, just not ways people are used to seeing from us.”

The Panthers also have two tough, determined underclassmen, sophomore Owen Brunk at halfback and freshman Alex Hair (5-11, 160) at tailback, who will get carries. Juniors Ethan Wilson and Matt Pepe will be Latronica’s primary targets, and Pepe again will do the kicking and punting.

On the defensive side, the line has been reshaped around co-captain Dufresne. The linebacker unit includes Brunk, who had 80 tackles as a freshman, and the collective speed of Latronica (five sacks), Pepe and Stergos in the secondary.

“Brunk makes plays,” Bennett said. “In the scrimmages he got to the football every time it moved.”

The Panthers’ first three opponents are H-K, Valley Regional/Old Lyme and North Branford, traditional rivals and a tough first three for a young team still trying to get comfortable with itself. Bennett said his players have done a nice job of “coaching each other up” to get ready for the season.

“There are some seniors in the league that might rough us up a little bit, but I don’t think we’ll back down,” Bennett said “The team is tight and they allow us to coach them the way we need to coach them and they play together.”

Sept. 13 – at Haddam-Killingworth*, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 – VALLEY REGIONAL/OLD LYME*, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 – NORTH BRANFORD*, 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 – COVENTRY/WINDHAM TECH/BOLTON/LYMAN MEMORIAL*, 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 – STAFFORD/EAST WINDSOR/SOMERS*, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 – at Morgan*, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 – at Old Saybrook/Westbrook*, 2 p.m.

Nov. 8 – SMSA/UNIVERSITY/CLASSICAL*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 16 – at Coginchaug/Hale-Ray/East Hampton*, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 – ROCKY HILL, 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game