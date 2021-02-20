Pennella, Westhill boys roll over Stamford

STAMFORD — Win or lose, Westhill boys basketball coach Howard White is always looking for teaching moments.

The lesson at practice next week will likely be how to play with a lead.

The Vikings came out on fire, turning up their defense and leading Stamford by as many as 24 in the fourth quarter before allowing the Black Knights to creep back in before the Vikings eventually walked out of Kuczo Gymnasium with a 68-60 win over their rivals.

Westhill’s Ben Pennella had a game high 19 against Stamford #ctbb pic.twitter.com/A6eNUNdFST — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) February 20, 2021

“One of the things we talked about coming in to this game was getting back to playing defense. In the first three quarters, that’s what we did,” White said. “Then we got complacent. Guys weren’t getting the ball when they felt they should get it and they stopped playing defense. In this league you can’t do that. We have to finish games when we have leads like that.”

The win gave Westhill the Jack Bryant Trophy awarded to the winner of the annual basketball game between the city rivals.

Westhill had five players in double figures with Ben Pennella leading the way with 19, Aiden Lamothe and JeySon Slade each had 12, Jack McHale had 11 and Graham Anderson added 10.

Westhill’s full-court press harassed the Stamford ball handlers all game, creating turnovers and transition baskets.

Westhill was up by 11 after one and 39-22 at the half.

The third quarter was more of the same with the Westhill defense holding Stamford to just two field goals in the third, opening up the lead even more.

Slade ends the first quarter for Westhill with a hoop. 22-11 Westhill over Stamford after 1 #ctbb pic.twitter.com/MXgy6KCadl — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) February 20, 2021

Stamford coach Dan Lauture said despite his team rallying in the fourth, it was too little too late.

“The pressure up front and the guards they had were very scrappy. As soon as we put the ball on the floor, they were all over it. They were a lot more physical than us,” Lauture said. “The way things have been going that we have been waiting for the game to come to us and teams are bringing the fight to us. We had 25 turnovers tonight. We have to value possessions more. It’s hard when you are playing defense 75% of the time. It makes for a long day. I credit our kids with not laying down and making it some sort of a game the last five minutes.”

Stamford was paced by 18 points from Davion Pinn.

Stamford got as close as seven points with just under a minute to play but could not complete the comeback.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ben Pennella, Westhill. The senior guard set the pace for the Vikings, knocking down two 3-pointers in the first quarter on his way to a game-high 19.

QUOTABLE

“It feels good (beating Stamford). We are coming off a tough loss to Staples, we worked hard in practice and we got the win today,” Pennella said. “Our press really helped us get energy. Not starting off slow helped us get the lead.”

WESTHILL 68, STAMFORD 60

WESTHILL 22 17 15 14—68

STAMFORD 11 11 11 27—60

WESTHILL: JeySon Slade 3 6-8 12; Jack McHale 4 0-0 11; Greyson Miller 0 1-2 1; Ben Pennella 5 6-7 19; Aidan Lamothe 4 4-6 12; Graham Anderson 2 5-8 10; Anthony Andrade 1 0-2 2; Chris Gattuso 0 0-0 0; Omari Lewis 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19 22-34 68

STAMFORD: Lucas Sotell 0 3-4 3; Jose Olivia 1 0-0 3; Chris Nana 3 4-6 10; Danny Simms 3 4-8 10; Isaiah Jackson 2 4-4 8; Davion Pinn 6 4-6 18; Malik Rivers 2 3-6 8; Jesont Holley-Mewborn 0 0-2 0. Totals: 17 22-35 60.

3-point field goals: W—Pennella 3; McHale 3. S—Olivia; Pinn 2.

Fouled out: S— Pinn