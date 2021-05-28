Pearson, Cheshire hold off Amity to repeat as SCC softball champions

WEST HAVEN — Bri Pearson wasn’t about to let Cheshire lose in Thursday’s SCC tournament final.

The newly-minted Southern Connecticut Conference Player of the Year is one of the best pitchers, if not the best, in the league. But the senior also does plenty of talking with her bat.

Pearson reached base all three times and added a pair of RBIs, including the go-ahead run, to lead top seed Cheshire to the 5-4 victory over No. 2 Amity at Biondi Field in a matchup of top 10 teams in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll.

“We have eight seniors out here fighting every day. You can see the excitement with the team here right now,” said Pearson. who won the Danni Kemp SCC Most Outstanding Player award.

Pearson also did it with her glove with the game squarely on the line in the top of the seventh inning. Leadoff hitter Grace Carrington advanced all the way to third base on a throwing error. Up to the plate stepped Amity pitcher Kelly Pritchard.

She lined a pitch right back at Pearson, who snared the line drive. She then doubled Carrington off third base.

“I kind of just reacted, I almost dropped the ball,” Pearson said. “It was a huge play and it took the momentum back. … it was like slow motion coming at me.”

“She had a nice line drive. It just happened to go right to the pitcher. Anywhere else, we would have been OK.” Amity coach Sara Hale said. “We knew it was going to be a battle. It always is. It was a good championship game and you can tell it was for a championship game.”

A groundout moments later set off the celebration on Biondi Field,

“At the end of the day, this is the environment sports is all about, that back-and-forth competitiveness,” Cheshire coach Kristine Drust said. “That’s what we prepare for, what we literally talk about since day one.”

This is also Cheshire’s fourth tournament title in the last five seasons. Amity has the most league titles with eight, including a pair of co-championships.

“Our word this year was just gratitude, to show up every day with gratitude,” Drust said. “We have to enjoy this, You never know what is going to happen these days.”

The two teams split during the regular season. Cheshire (20-2) came in ranked sixth and Amity (17-4) ranked 10th.

“This is the environment you want to be in playing in these games, playing in the close games,” Pearson said. “We knew it was going to be a battle and it definitely was.”

Said Drust: “That’s exactly what we expect when we play Amity.”

Pearson, also the SCC Player of the Year, helped herself with an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning. Grace Lurz led off the inning with a walk then was sacrificed to second before Pearson drove her in.

Amity, the only team to beat Cheshire this season, answered back with two runs in the third. Cheshire shortstop Grace Lurz collided with left fielder Dee Floyd on Juliette Zito’s short fly ball. Zito advanced to second.

Carrington’s single advanced Lurz to third and Carrington eventually went to second on defensive indifference. Pearson got Pritchard to line out before Olivia Greco delivered a two-run single.

Cheshire scored three times in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-2 lead thanks to a pair of Amity errors with a suicide squeeze from Trinadey Santiago.

“She is a phenomenal bunter,” Drust said abou Santiago.

The Spartans tied the game at 4 in the next half-inning on RBIs from pinch hitter Sydney Manzione (fielder’s choice) and Zito (single). Cheshire center fielder Ella Watson kept it a tie game by throwing out Corynne Chadwick at the plate.

“She has a cannon for an arm. She has been wanting that moment all year, She was in shallow center field, I knew she was going to throw a strike.”

Cheshire 5, Amity 4

(at West Haven)

Amity 002 200 0 — 4 8 2

Cheshire 103 010 x — 5 5 2

Kelly Pritchard and Jill Ciccarelli; Bri Pearson and Trinadey Santiago.





