Sheehan’s Pat Miller named next Norwalk football coach

Pat Miller, the offensive coordinator on Sheehan’s state championship team last fall, has been named the new head coach for the Norwalk football program, Norwalk athletic director Doug Marchetti

Miller will be taking over for Sean Ireland, who stepped down in December after eight seasons with the Bears.

“He comes with a great coaching background,” Marchetti said. ‘And even though it was a very difficult decision for the committee because we had some fabulous candidates, coach Miller, we feel, is the right guy to lead our program going forward.”

Miller’s hiring was announced on the Norwalk athletic department’s twitter account on Friday afternoon.

Miller thanked his Sheehan team on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

With a three-day weekend ahead and Norwalk High School taking mid-terms, Marchetti said Miller would likely meet with his new team on either Wednesday or Thursday next week.

Marchetti added that the football committee spoke with many good candidates for the coaching position.

“We had a terrific candidate pool and in my six years as the athletic director, this was hands down the toughest decision personally I’ve had to make,” Marchetti said.

“There were some great candidates who I have a ton of respect for, and it was very difficult making those phone calls to let guys know that we went in another direction.”