Pascarelli pitches Coginchaug past St. Paul for first baseball state title since 1972

3 1 of 3 Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





MIDDLETOWN — Two years ago in Spanish class, Coginchaug’s Kolby Pascarelli started to tell his teammates and anyone who would listen one thing: When they were seniors, they would win the state championship.

“Everyone thought I was crazy,” he said. “But whatever.”

Fast forward to Friday night at Palmer Field and Pascarelli pitched his prediction into a reality, throwing 6 2/3 innings of shutout baseball and striking out nine batters to lead Coginchaug to an 8-0 win over St. Paul to claim the Class S state title.

It’s the first state championship for Coginchaug since 1972.

“He is a special kid, we go back to his freshman year, I had to make a bold move and play a freshman over an older kid because I believed in him,” Coginchaug coach Mark Basil said. “He has proved me right, many, many times.”

Basil said he told Pascarelli he wanted three innings out of him, but after the second inning, when Pascarelli struck out the final two batters, that changed.

“I told him there was no chance he was taking me out after I came in after the second inning,” the senior lefty said. “Coach said I could take this over if I was really feeling it tonight and I appreciate him for giving me that trust.”

The Blue Devils coach did have to take Pascarelli out, after he allowed a single with two outs in the final inning, because he reached the pitch limit.

It was ok though, Basil turned it over to Shoreline Conference Pitcher of the Year Alex Mach.

The senior righty struck out the only batter he faced, sending his Blue Devil teammates racing on to the field.

“I told him I wouldn’t be upset if Mach came in here and shut this thing out because he led us this far,” Pascarelli said. “I’ve been 1A and he’s been 1B, there is no No. 2 on this team.”

Coming into the game Coginchaug had scored 48 runs during the state tournament.

Through the first two innings the Blue Devils got runners in scoring position but weren’t able to push any runs across.

“We were really upset with those first two innings with the bats,” Pascarelli said. “We straightened that out right away.”

Coginchaug scored three times in the third inning and then five more times in the fourth inning, highlighted by a Pascarelli two-run single and a Jeremy Mangiameli two-run triple.

St. Paul came into the game with a powerful lineup of its own with Ryan Daniels, Mario Izzo and Casey Cerruto all with more than 30 RBIs this season.

“It’s not fun to lose when you make it to the finals, but obviously there is going to be a loser and today we were just outplayed and matched,” St. Paul coach Vic Rinaldi said. “Pascarelli was dominant and that’s exactly what happened.”

Player of the Game

Kolby Pascarelli, Coginchaug: The senior lefty threw 6.2 innings, struck out nine, allowed just four hits and added an two RBI single in the fourth.

Quotable

“I was the only one saying we would win it all (in the offseason). They bought in, everyone developed a love for each other, you’re not going to win a state championship if you don’t love the people behind you.” — Kolby Pascarelli

COGINCHAUG 8, ST. PAUL 0

COGINCHAUG 003 500 0 — 8 9 0

ST. PAUL 000 000 0 — 0 4 2

Batteries: C —Kolby Pascarelli, Alex Mach (7) and Mike Garofalo. S — Brendan Foley, Justin Leggett (4) and Casey Cerruto

3B: C — Jeremy Mangiameli

Records: St. Paul 22-3, Coginchaug 22-3





pete.paguaga@hearstmediact.com; @PetePaguaga



